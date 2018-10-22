MPs to question PM over Brexit summit
Summary
- Defence questions at start of the day
- Two urgent questions - on cost of staying in EU Customs Union and on meaningful vote in Parliament
- Statement from the prime minister on Brexit negotiations
- Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on the death of Jamal Khashoggi
- Remaining stages of the Offensive Weapons Bill
- Peers to question government ministers
- Crime (Overseas Production Orders) Bill to be examined
- Committee stage of Mental Capacity (Amendment) Bill
...and in the Lords?
What's happening today?
House of Lords
Parliament
It's a busy day in the Commons today...and peers are keeping busy as well. Business in the second chamber begins at 2.30pm with Liberal Democrat Baroness Hussein-Ece's question concerning the reduction of youth crime in London.
Conservative Lord Leigh of Hurley will then ask a question regarding VAT evasion, followed by one from Labour defence spokesman Lord West of Spithead on future withdrawal plans for naval patrol vessels. Labour's Lord Foulkes of Cumnock then asks about possible irregularities and outside interference in the EU referendum.
That's all followed by a Private Notice Question from Lord Morris of Aberavon about whether, in light of recent prosecutions in Huddersfield, sufficient resources have been allocated for investigations into alleged sexual offences elsewhere.
The Lords will then consider the Crime (Overseas Production Orders) Bill at report stage and committee scrutiny of Mental Capacity (Amendment) Bill concludes, while the prime minister's statement on the October European Council will also be repeated.
We'll be keeping across this where we can, as much as events in the Commons allow...
Today in the Commons
What's happening today?
House of Commons
Parliament
A busy day in the Commons starts with oral questions to the defence secretary at 2.30pm, before the two urgent questions which have been granted by the Speaker.
The first, introduced by Conservative MP and ardent Brexit supporter John Redwood, is on the cost of staying in the customs union and the cost of the withdrawal agreement.
The second, put forward by Conservative MP Dominic Grieve, concerns the amendability of any motion on the meaningful vote.
Following the two urgent questions, the Prime Minister, Theresa May, will make a statement to MPs on Brexit negotiations after the October EU Council last week.
After this, another statement will be issued by the Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
MPs will then begin the main legislative business of the day, the remaining stages of the Offensive Weapons Bill.
The Offensive Weapons Bill seeks to make a new offence of possessing a corrosive substance or offensive weapons in a public place, places new restrictions on online sales of bladed articles and reclassifies certain firearms as "prohibited weapons" under section 5 of the Firearms Act 1968.
A debate in the House of Commons on the bill was postponed last Monday amid speculation of a Tory rebellion against the government.
It is likely that more than 35 Tory MPs – many of whom are understood to be members of the European Research Group (ERG) – will back an amendment to block the proposed ban on high-powered military-grade rifles which features in this bill.
Today's agenda
And this is what the BBC's political editor thinks...
Coming up later
Good afternoon
Welcome to our coverage of this week's business in Westminster.
And it looks like it's going to be a busy week, with a hectic first day ahead. Monday sees two urgent questions on the issue of Brexit from 3.30pm, followed by a statement from the prime minister on Brexit negotiations.
What else is on? Take a look at parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy's blog, which outlines the agenda in Westminster.