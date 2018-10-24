AMs discuss supporting the Welsh language

Mick Antoniw says "the strategy seems to be towards systematic change, there doesn't seem to be a very clear strategy in terms of developing usage" of Welsh.

Heini Gruffudd replies, "that's a key point - as the language gets more rights, fewer people are speaking it".

More than 120 public bodies in Wales, including local authorities, the Welsh Government, assembly and the NHS, are now covered by the standards, first introduced in 2016.

But earlier this year, Welsh language minister Eluned Morgan said the standards had proved "costly and complex" and would not be rolled out further for the time being.