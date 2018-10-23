Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
- Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services: A Healthier Wales: Update on the Transformation Fund
- Statement by the Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning: The Welsh-language Technology Action Plan
- Statement by the Leader of the House and Chief Whip: Broadband Update
- Statement by the Minister for Environment: Wales's Recycling Performance, Building the Foundations of a Circular Economy
- Debate: Probation Service Reform