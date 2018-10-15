MPs to question Work and Pensions ministers

Summary

  1. At 2.30pm: Work and Pensions questions
  2. Statement from the PM on Brexit negotiations
  3. Offensive Weapons Bill to be discussed
  4. Lords day starts with oral questions
  5. Mental Capacity (Amendment) Bill remaining stages to be discussed
  6. Lords to debate property guardians
  7. Debate on racehorses in Westminster Hall

Live Reporting

By Sophie Morris, Robbie Hawkins and Ryan Brown

All times stated are UK

  1. Good afternoon

    Welcome to our coverage of the week in Westminster.

    Today promises plenty of interest, with Work and Pensions questions in the Commons from 2.30pm, then a statement from the Prime Minister, Theresa May, later this afternoon on Brexit negotiations.

    We'll be covering events in the Commons and Lords chambers here - and if you want to find out more about what's on this week, pay a visit to our parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy's blog here.

