AM quiz Leader of the House

- Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education
- Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services
- Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) - Foundational Economy
- Debate on the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee report: Industry 4.0 - The Future of Wales
- Welsh Conservatives debate - NHS Capacity
- Short Debate: Meeting our climate commitments – a 100 per cent renewable Wales.
Notspot areas account for 5 per cent of Welsh landmass
Committee members discuss the Ofcom Connected Nations update report 2018 which provides a snapshot of mobile coverage for Wales and the other home nations.
Indoor call coverage is available in 80 per cent of premises of Wales compared to 92 per cent across the UK.
Across the UK, 86 per cent of the landmass is covered for data services (3G and 4G) from all four mobile operators compared to 70 per cent in Wales.
Notspot areas where there is no data coverage account for 5 per cent of the Welsh landmass compared to only one per cent across the UK.
Connecting 999 calls
Most phones would connect 999 calls even if your phone shows you have no signal, the Leader of the House says.
'One size fits all approach' does not serve needs of rural Wales
"It is clear that a one size fits all approach" to regulation of the mobile industry, as is currently the case, does not serve the needs of rural Wales, says the Leader of the House.
She says the Welsh Government has a track record of encouraging Ofcom to take a geographically differentiated approach to regulation, which she claims disproportionately supports harder to reach areas where regulation is designed to meet local and regional needs.
'If I could I would allow roaming'
"If I could I would allow roaming," Julie James tells the committee.
She explains that domestic roaming would allow customers to roam across operators in much the same way as foreign tourists can do using non British SIM cards.
She says this would not have an impact on complete notspots but would improve connectivity in partial notspot areas where coverage is not available from all four operators.
'Some levers but not the main levers'
Committee chair Russell George asks what has been achieved since the Mobile Action Plan for Wales was launched in October 2017.
The Action Plan focuses on nine key areas where the Welsh Government can use the levers at its disposal to support creating the right environment to further improve connectivity in Wales.
However Julie James tells the committee that the Welsh Government has "some levers but not the main levers".
Witnesses
With Julie James are:
Adam Butcher, Senior Engagement & Policy Manager;
Richard Sewell, Deputy Director, ICT Infrastructure Division.
The Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee is this morning holding a scrutiny session with the Leader of the House and Chief Whip Julie James.