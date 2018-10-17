AM quiz Leader of the House

Committee members discuss the Ofcom Connected Nations update report 2018 which provides a snapshot of mobile coverage for Wales and the other home nations.

Indoor call coverage is available in 80 per cent of premises of Wales compared to 92 per cent across the UK.

Across the UK, 86 per cent of the landmass is covered for data services (3G and 4G) from all four mobile operators compared to 70 per cent in Wales.

Notspot areas where there is no data coverage account for 5 per cent of the Welsh landmass compared to only one per cent across the UK.