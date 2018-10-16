Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
- Business Statement and Announcement
- Statement by the Minister for Environment: Update on Flood Impacts of Storm Callum
- Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Finance: Update on Regional Investment after Brexit
- Statement by the Leader of the House and Chief Whip: Action on Disability: The Right to Independent Living
- Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services: The Valleys Regional Park
- Statement by the Minister for Housing and Regeneration: Update on Year 2 of the Innovative Housing Programme
- Statement by the Minister for Children, Older People and Social Care: Adoption Week