MPs to question justice ministers
Summary
- MPs question Justice Secretary David Gauke and his team
- Urgent questions on food labelling, clinical waste and overseas aid spending
- Brexit statement from Dominic Raab
- General debate on baby loss awareness week
- General debate on children's social care in England
- Peers question ministers then move onto Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Bill
- Debate on tackling modern day slavery at 6.30pm
- Watch: Home Affairs Committee on post-Brexit migration and Housing Committee on high streets' future
Live Reporting
By Sophie Morris, Robbie Hawkins and Richard Morris
All times stated are UK
Westminster Hall debates continue
Westminster Hall
While we wait for business in the main chamber, you can watch debates in Westminster Hall - the Commons' second debating chamber - now. Just use the tab at the top of this page.
What's on today? Well, currently, it's a debate on the future of the oil and gas industry.
Then:
We'll be covering those last two debates in a little more detail.
Good afternoon
Welcome back to our coverage of Parliament, as most MPs and peers return from party conferences.
Of course, the SNP conference is still going on in Glasgow today, but the Commons is returning to business.
First on the agenda for MPs today, at 2.30pm, is the question session with justice ministers. In the Lords, peers are questioning government ministers in the daily oral questions session at 2.30pm.
And we'll be covering that and plenty more as this week. Thanks for joining us.