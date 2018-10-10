Committee

AMs discuss higher and further education

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Children, Young People and Education Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Finance
  3. Questions to the Leader of the House and Chief Whip
  4. Questions to the Assembly Commission
  5. Debate on a Member's Legislative Proposal: Rights of Disabled Persons
  6. Debate seeking the Assembly's agreement to introduce a Commission-proposed Bill - The Welsh Parliament and Elections (Wales) Bill
  7. Debate on NNDM6813 - Disposal of dredged materials from the Bristol Channel
  8. Short Debate: Newport: economy, infrastructure and opportunities.

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Nia Harri

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Miles ahead of England'

    On higher level apprenticeships, Eluned Morgan tells the committee that Wales is "miles ahead of England".

    Eluned Morgan
    Copyright: BBC

  2. 'No formal policy' on reconfiguration of higher education

    Kirsty Williams tells Hefin David that the Welsh Government has "no formal policy" in relation to the reconfiguration of higher education, but that the Welsh Government "continues to support and encourage greater collaboration in the HE sector".

    Hefin David
    Copyright: BBC

  3. 'Need for more analysis and research'

    On the 'widening access' agenda, Kirsty Williams says there is "a need for more analysis and research to understand the outcomes for learners from different backgrounds and to ensure that PCET providers have all the information they need to advise and support these learners to reach their full potential."

    Michelle Brown questions "if you don't have the analysis how can you be sure that the investment being made by the Welsh universities is going to have a positive outcome in the right places and lead to better outcomes?"

    Michelle Brown
    Copyright: BBC

  4. 'A huge turnaround' needed

    Llyr Gruffydd says there has been a "cataclysmic drop, a loss of 24% in the number of people over the last four or five years who are going into teacher training to study subjects that they could teach through the medium of Welsh.

    "It's a huge turnaround we are looking for, and I am not getting the feeling that your answers and ambition reflect the action that is needed."

    Llyr Gruffydd
    Copyright: BBC

  5. 'Only recruiting to 65% of the targets'

    On teacher training for secondary schools, Kirsty Williams, Cabinet Secretary for Education, tells Suzy Davies "over recent years we are only recruiting to about 65% of the targets, so there is still a job of work to do".

    Kirsty Williams
    Copyright: BBC

  6. Witnesses

    Giving evidence are:

    Kirsty Williams AM, Cabinet Secretary for Education;

    Eluned Morgan AM, Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning;

    Huw Morris,Group Director SHELL.

    Witnesses
    Copyright: BBC

  7. Welcome to Senedd Live

    Bore da.

    The Children, Young People and Education Committee is this morning focusing on higher and further education.

    Senedd
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top