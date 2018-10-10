AMs discuss higher and further education

Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Finance
Questions to the Leader of the House and Chief Whip
Questions to the Assembly Commission
Debate on a Member's Legislative Proposal: Rights of Disabled Persons
Debate seeking the Assembly's agreement to introduce a Commission-proposed Bill - The Welsh Parliament and Elections (Wales) Bill
Debate on NNDM6813 - Disposal of dredged materials from the Bristol Channel
Short Debate: Newport: economy, infrastructure and opportunities.
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
'Miles ahead of England'
On higher level apprenticeships, Eluned Morgan tells the committee that Wales is "miles ahead of England".
BBCCopyright: BBC
'No formal policy' on reconfiguration of higher education
Kirsty Williams tells Hefin David that the Welsh Government has "no formal policy" in relation to the reconfiguration of
higher education, but that the Welsh Government "continues to support and encourage greater collaboration in the HE sector".
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Need for more analysis and research'
On the 'widening access' agenda, Kirsty Williams says there is "a need for more analysis and research to understand the
outcomes for learners from different backgrounds and to ensure that PCET providers
have all the information they need to advise and support these learners to reach their
full potential."
Michelle Brown questions "if you don't have the analysis how can you be sure that the investment being made by the Welsh universities is going to have a positive outcome in the right places and lead to better outcomes?"
BBCCopyright: BBC
'A huge turnaround' needed
Llyr Gruffydd says there has been a "cataclysmic drop, a loss of 24% in the number of people over the last four or five years who are going into teacher training to study subjects that they could teach through the medium of Welsh.
"It's a huge turnaround we are looking for, and I am not getting the feeling that your answers and ambition reflect the action that is needed."
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Only recruiting to 65% of the targets'
On teacher training for secondary schools, Kirsty Williams, Cabinet Secretary for Education, tells Suzy Davies "over recent years we are only recruiting to about 65% of the targets, so there is still a job of work to do".
BBCCopyright: BBC
Witnesses
Giving evidence are:
Kirsty Williams AM, Cabinet Secretary for Education;
Eluned Morgan AM, Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning;
Huw Morris,Group Director SHELL.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Welcome to Senedd Live
Bore da.
The Children, Young People and Education Committee is this morning focusing on higher and further education.
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
'Miles ahead of England'
On higher level apprenticeships, Eluned Morgan tells the committee that Wales is "miles ahead of England".
'No formal policy' on reconfiguration of higher education
Kirsty Williams tells Hefin David that the Welsh Government has "no formal policy" in relation to the reconfiguration of higher education, but that the Welsh Government "continues to support and encourage greater collaboration in the HE sector".
'Need for more analysis and research'
On the 'widening access' agenda, Kirsty Williams says there is "a need for more analysis and research to understand the outcomes for learners from different backgrounds and to ensure that PCET providers have all the information they need to advise and support these learners to reach their full potential."
Michelle Brown questions "if you don't have the analysis how can you be sure that the investment being made by the Welsh universities is going to have a positive outcome in the right places and lead to better outcomes?"
'A huge turnaround' needed
Llyr Gruffydd says there has been a "cataclysmic drop, a loss of 24% in the number of people over the last four or five years who are going into teacher training to study subjects that they could teach through the medium of Welsh.
"It's a huge turnaround we are looking for, and I am not getting the feeling that your answers and ambition reflect the action that is needed."
'Only recruiting to 65% of the targets'
On teacher training for secondary schools, Kirsty Williams, Cabinet Secretary for Education, tells Suzy Davies "over recent years we are only recruiting to about 65% of the targets, so there is still a job of work to do".
Witnesses
Giving evidence are:
Kirsty Williams AM, Cabinet Secretary for Education;
Eluned Morgan AM, Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning;
Huw Morris,Group Director SHELL.
Welcome to Senedd Live
Bore da.
The Children, Young People and Education Committee is this morning focusing on higher and further education.