MEPs debate co-operation over medicines testing
Summary
- MEPs debate co-ordination of clinical assessment bodies
- Then: Debate on EU support for crackdown on gay people in Chechnya
- Later: MEPs discuss ways to promote the use of blockchain technology
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
MEPs hold minute's silence for Indonesia earthquake victims
Opening of the sitting
European Parliament
Strasbourg
At the request of European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, MEPs hold a minute's silence to remember the victims of the deadly earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia.
Friday's disaster devastated swathes of the eastern Sulawesi island and has left at least 844 people dead.
He says the EU has already released funding for humanitarian relief, and the EU's Copernicus satellites will also provide support to authorities.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to coverage of today’s plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, the first of two week-long plenary sessions this month.
The sitting will be getting underway shortly, when MEPs will hear administrative announcements and approve the agenda.
Proposals to add debates have to be made to the President at least one hour before the sitting opens.
They can be tabled by one of the Parliament’s committees, one of its political groups, or a group of 40 MEPs – it must then be approved by a simple majority.