Senedd

AMs discuss Assembly Commission draft budget

Summary

  1. Finance Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs
  3. Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services
  4. Topical Questions
  5. Debate on the Petitions Committee report: Petition P-04-682 Routine Screening for Type 1 Diabetes in Children and Young People
  6. Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) - Baby Loss
  7. Plaid Cymru debate - People's Vote
  8. Short Debate: See differently – living with sight loss in Wales today