AMs discuss S4C

Sian Gwenllian says it is the committee's view that Welsh listeners to BBC Radio 1 and 2 should hear news bulletins about Wales at certain times of the day.

Rhodri Talfan Davies replies if it were technically possible he would support the idea, but he says it is impossible while FM remains so dominant, because attempting an opt-out would impact on a million listeners in the west of England.

He adds the situation may change in a decade.