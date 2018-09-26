AMs discuss S4C

Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee
Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport
Questions to the Counsel General
Debate on the Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee report: Work it out: parenting and employment in Wales
Debate on the Climate Change, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee Annual report: The Welsh Government's progress on climate change mitigation
Debate on Petition P-05-826 Pembrokeshire says NO!! To the closure of Withybush A&E!
Short Debate: Rising salaries within local authorities.
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
'Listeners to BBC Radio 1 and 2 should hear news bulletins about Wales'
Sian Gwenllian says it is the committee's view that Welsh listeners to BBC Radio 1 and 2 should hear news bulletins about Wales at certain times of the day.
Rhodri Talfan Davies replies if it were technically possible he would support the idea, but he says it is impossible while FM remains so dominant, because attempting an opt-out would impact on a million listeners in the west of England.
He adds the situation may change in a decade.
Reaching network viewers rather than BBC Wales TV channel
Rhodri Talfan Davies says his focus has been on delivering output to the biggest audiences, reaching network viewers with Wales content, rather than opting to create a BBC Wales TV channel, as is happening in Scotland.
'Up to 80% of our content being repeated or taken by BBC network'
Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning at BBC Cymru Wales, says "suddenly we were commissioning projects that the network admired, and that we were part of."
He adds that "potentially up to 80% of our content is being repeated or taken by BBC network", and describes it an "extraordinary time".
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Around 40 million requests for BBC Wales output on iPlayer this year'
Rhodri Talfan Davies says he is "expecting the traffic we are seeing on iPlayer to double this year, compared to the previous year.
"I suspect around 40 million requests for BBC Wales output on iPlayer this year, driven by very notable drama successes."
He adds, "I don’t think we have had a year when we have had a bigger impact on UK screens."
'Held together with scissors and string'
Rhodri Talfan Davies explains the deficiencies of BBC Wales's existing HQ: "Llandaff is held together with scissors and string, it is antiquated".
He adds that in Central Square the BBC "will have the most advanced broadcast structure, certainly in Europe."
He reaffirms that BBC Wales staff won't be taking an office in Yr Egin, the building in Carmarthen where S4C has just relocated its headquarters.
New BBC Wales HQ 'on time and on budget'
Rhodri Talfan Davies says BBC Wales will complete its HQ move to Cardiff’s Central Square in March 2020, with first staff in the building this time next year.
He says it is “to date, on time and on budget” and will have a “technology standard that is the most advanced in Europe”.
Reach of S4C's programmes on BBC iPlayer
Plaid Cymru's Sian Gwenllian asks why the BBC report does not recognize the reach of S4C's programmes on the BBC iPlayer.
Rhodri Talfan Davies says it was "not appropriate" to report on S4C's viewing figures in the BBC's annual report.
BBCCopyright: BBC
'If we are on a journey, a little step has been taken'
Asked by Conservative David Melding about greater accountability to the assembly, Elan Closs Stephens says she’s “proud” the new BBC charter has “significant references” to devolved governments.
“If we are on a journey, a little step has been taken.”
BBCCopyright: BBC
BBC's commitment to the Welsh language 'extends beyond S4C'
Rhodri Talfan Davies says the BBC provides some of S4C’s most popular programmes and that its commitment to the Welsh language extends beyond the channel.
BBCCopyright: BBC
'More relaxed' about S4C's funding coming from licencee fee
Asked by the committee chair Bethan Jenkins about the BBC's view of all of S4C's funding coming from the licence fee, Elan Closs Stephens, BBC board member for Wales, says "initially we thought it was desirable to have two financial streams, as we thought it was important that there was no perception that the BBC did not trample on S4C's independence, but since the secretary of state for culture said that S4C's independence is firm we are a bit more relaxed about it".
BBCCopyright: BBC
BACKGROUND: all of S4C's public funding to come from TV licence fee by 2022
In March this year, the review by Euryn Ogwen Williams recommended all of the channel's public funding should come from the TV licence fee by 2022.
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
'Listeners to BBC Radio 1 and 2 should hear news bulletins about Wales'
Sian Gwenllian says it is the committee's view that Welsh listeners to BBC Radio 1 and 2 should hear news bulletins about Wales at certain times of the day.
Rhodri Talfan Davies replies if it were technically possible he would support the idea, but he says it is impossible while FM remains so dominant, because attempting an opt-out would impact on a million listeners in the west of England.
He adds the situation may change in a decade.
Reaching network viewers rather than BBC Wales TV channel
Rhodri Talfan Davies says his focus has been on delivering output to the biggest audiences, reaching network viewers with Wales content, rather than opting to create a BBC Wales TV channel, as is happening in Scotland.
'Up to 80% of our content being repeated or taken by BBC network'
Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning at BBC Cymru Wales, says "suddenly we were commissioning projects that the network admired, and that we were part of."
He adds that "potentially up to 80% of our content is being repeated or taken by BBC network", and describes it an "extraordinary time".
'Around 40 million requests for BBC Wales output on iPlayer this year'
Rhodri Talfan Davies says he is "expecting the traffic we are seeing on iPlayer to double this year, compared to the previous year.
"I suspect around 40 million requests for BBC Wales output on iPlayer this year, driven by very notable drama successes."
He adds, "I don’t think we have had a year when we have had a bigger impact on UK screens."
'Held together with scissors and string'
Rhodri Talfan Davies explains the deficiencies of BBC Wales's existing HQ: "Llandaff is held together with scissors and string, it is antiquated".
He adds that in Central Square the BBC "will have the most advanced broadcast structure, certainly in Europe."
He reaffirms that BBC Wales staff won't be taking an office in Yr Egin, the building in Carmarthen where S4C has just relocated its headquarters.
New BBC Wales HQ 'on time and on budget'
Rhodri Talfan Davies says BBC Wales will complete its HQ move to Cardiff’s Central Square in March 2020, with first staff in the building this time next year.
He says it is “to date, on time and on budget” and will have a “technology standard that is the most advanced in Europe”.
Reach of S4C's programmes on BBC iPlayer
Plaid Cymru's Sian Gwenllian asks why the BBC report does not recognize the reach of S4C's programmes on the BBC iPlayer.
Rhodri Talfan Davies says it was "not appropriate" to report on S4C's viewing figures in the BBC's annual report.
'If we are on a journey, a little step has been taken'
Asked by Conservative David Melding about greater accountability to the assembly, Elan Closs Stephens says she’s “proud” the new BBC charter has “significant references” to devolved governments.
“If we are on a journey, a little step has been taken.”
BBC's commitment to the Welsh language 'extends beyond S4C'
Rhodri Talfan Davies says the BBC provides some of S4C’s most popular programmes and that its commitment to the Welsh language extends beyond the channel.
'More relaxed' about S4C's funding coming from licencee fee
Asked by the committee chair Bethan Jenkins about the BBC's view of all of S4C's funding coming from the licence fee, Elan Closs Stephens, BBC board member for Wales, says "initially we thought it was desirable to have two financial streams, as we thought it was important that there was no perception that the BBC did not trample on S4C's independence, but since the secretary of state for culture said that S4C's independence is firm we are a bit more relaxed about it".
BACKGROUND: all of S4C's public funding to come from TV licence fee by 2022
In March this year, the review by Euryn Ogwen Williams recommended all of the channel's public funding should come from the TV licence fee by 2022.
The UK government accepted this recommendation, which will end the current arrangement where around 8% of its funding comes from the UK government.
Witnesses
Accompanying Rhodri Talfan Davies, Head of BBC Cymru Wales, are:
Elan Closs Stephens, BBC board member for Wales, and Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning BBC Cymru Wales.
Welcome to Senedd Live
Bore da.
The Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee begins the morning with its inquiry into "Building an S4C for the future: An independent review by Euryn Ogwen Williams".