Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
- Business Statement and Announcement
- Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Education: The Evaluation and Improvement Arrangements
- Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services: The Autism Updated Delivery Plan and Autism Code of Practice
- Statement by the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport: Priorities for the Historic Environment of Wales
- Statement by the Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning: Brexit and Support for Further Education and Skills