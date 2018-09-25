Senedd

Questions to the First Minister

Summary

  1. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
  2. Business Statement and Announcement
  3. Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Education: The Evaluation and Improvement Arrangements
  4. Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services: The Autism Updated Delivery Plan and Autism Code of Practice
  5. Statement by the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport: Priorities for the Historic Environment of Wales
  6. Statement by the Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning: Brexit and Support for Further Education and Skills