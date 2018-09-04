Raab outlines Brexit progress
Summary
- This morning: Permanent secretary at Brexit department questioned by committee of MPs
- At 2.30pm: Commons returns with questions to Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt
- House of Lords returns from summer recess at same time with oral question session
- Urgent questions on Windrush and on HMP Birmingham
- Statement from Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab
- Defence Committee looks at possible statute of limitations
- Later: MPs examine bill aiming to curb spurious whiplash insurance claims
Live Reporting
By Ryan Brown, Robbie Hawkins and Sophie Morris
All times stated are UK
DUP MP: Irish border and peace process being 'used'
Brexit Statement
House of Commons
Parliament
The DUP's Nigel Dodds asks for reassurances that the government will not agree to a deal which would create regulatory differences between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
He says such a "backstop" solution to the Irish border issue would not be accepted by the Commons, and would "constitutionally break up the United Kingdom".
He suggests the Northern Ireland peace process is being "used" by some MPs, as well as "people in the European Union" to "thwart" Brexit or "mould it in their own way".
Mr Raab says he agrees that "some" are trying to "politicise" the border issue, adding: "that won't work".
Labour MP questions friction free trade of goods
Brexit Statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Hilary Benn asks Dominic Raab if the EU not accepting the government's proposal for a common rule book, which disagrees with a central plank of the Chequers agreement, concerns him, and whether there is an alternative proposal to ensure the friction free trade of goods.
Dominic Raab says that Michel Barnier promised in August a partnership between the EU and UK unlike any that there has ever been with another country, and believes that this will ensure the deal that the UK wants.
Not enough training to soldiers before Iraq for 'political reasons'
Defence Committee
Labour MP Madeleine Moon asks the former commanding officers whether they were aware of the legal framework they would have to abide by when on duty.
Colonel Jorge Mendonça replies that for "political reasons" soldiers didn't get the resources of the training team to prepare initially and soldiers didn't have long enough to train for Iraq in 2003.
He adds that the rules of engagement were "clear".
The DUP's Gavin Robinson asks about legal advice in Northern Ireland contained on 'yellow cards' and says it was not the "comfort" service personnel thought it was.
Colonel Tim Collins says the yellow card was intended to keep things as "simple" as they could be in a "complex" situation. He adds a soldier couldn't go "far wrong" if they followed its advice.
Remaining in the single market 'is still Brexit' - SNP
Brexit Statement
House of Commons
Parliament
SNP Europe spokesperson Peter Grant says remaining in the single market would still deliver Brexit, whilst protecting jobs and businesses in the UK - calling on the government to adopt this policy.
Dominic Raab says leaving the single market will remain the government policy and that it provides the best opportunities for Britain in the future.
He also defends himself against Mr Grant's suggestion that no progress has been made in negotiations, suggesting he go back and check the Hansard tomorrow, as he mentioned plenty of examples in his statement.
Labour: Raab approach to no-deal Brexit 'irresponsible'
Brexit Statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer says Mr Raab's statement "is not going to reassure anyone".
He says a deal that would work "simply cannot be negotiated" by the government, due to the approach it has taken. "Something has clearly got to give," he says.
"All his positive talk of no-deal is not kidding anyone," he continues, referring to attempts to ease concerns and arguing that there are huge gaps in the strategy for dealing with a no deal scenario. He says attempting to suggest otherwise is "irresponsible".
Mr Starmer says "the anxiety on both sides of the Irish border about a no deal are real", and calls on the Brexit secretary to distance himself from suggestions by Boris Johnson that the concerns are a myth.
"The government has got six weeks to get this right, more of the same will not do."
Mr Raab says he won't comment on newspaper commentary, as he's focused on negotiating the best deal.
He suggests his opposition has not asked a single serious question about the technical notices released in preparation for no deal - repeatedly suggesting the Labour party is incapable of government or handling Brexit itself.
Raab: UK will be ready for Brexit, deal or no deal
Brexit Statement
House of Commons
Parliament
In a statement to the House, the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab, says "pace and intensity has been injected into Brexit negotiations".
He says that great progress towards an "orderly and smooth" transition was made during August on issues including protecting of data and information and ongoing union judicial procedures and the scope of the agreement is now clear.
Mr Raab says he will continue to work to complete a backstop for Ireland and Northern Ireland, and that the EU proposals for a customs border down the Irish Sea are "unacceptable".
He promises to keep commitments to the people of Northern Ireland so a backstop would never come into effect.
He says there is still a commitment to the vision on the white paper including leaving the single market and customs union so the UK can control its own borders.
Mr Raab says there is a spirit of compromise over Brexit across Europe, and that the event of not reaching a deal is "unlikely".
He says the 25 no deal steps published last month were "practical and proportionate", and says that whilst it is not what the government wants, a no deal would bring some beneficial opportunities to the UK including full legislative control over immigration and a swifter end of financial contributions to the EU.
The secretary of state says he is confident a good deal is within the UK's grasp, but that "the UK will be ready for Brexit, deal or no deal."
GMB boss calls for referendum on EU deal
Prosecution of military personnel an 'international problem'
Defence Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Col Collins says that the war in Afghanistan is not a war, the Taliban should be pursued as criminals as they have no mandate. He adds military law is not suitable for asymmetric warfare.
He draws parallels with the situation in Colombia, telling the committee that they are looking to go after the military and police in the future. He says this is an "international problem".
Tory MP: Bring back hard labour
HMP Birmingham Urgent Question
House of Commons
Parliament
Following the prisons minister's rejection of Sir Desmond Swayne's suggestion (that hard labour be considered for those dealing drugs in prisons), Kettering MP Phillip Hollobone asks what will be done if hard labour is not an option.
"At the moment, it sounds to me as if the government is losing control," he says.
Mr Stewart says those dealing drugs in prisons should receive longer sentences, as they are committing additional offences.
"But the most important issue is consistency" when it comes to punishments, he adds.
Prison takeover will be for a minimum of six months
HMP Birmingham Urgent Question
House of Commons
Parliament
The Labour MP for Birmginham Hodge Hill, Liam Byrne, says additional staffing and investment are needed to prove that Birmingham is a safe prison.
He calls for an independent commission to stand as a gateway, before a decision is made whether to put HMP Birmingham back in the hands of the private sector.
Prisons Minister Rory Stewart says the takeover of HMP Birmingham will be for a minimum of six months and after this time a tough and thorough look of the prison will determine whether it remains in the government's hands.
Colonel Mendonça 'would not want his sons to join the army today'
Defence Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Chair of the committee Dr Julian Lewis asks would it be "possible to wage war" if the legal regime that exists today were applied to the world wars.
Colonel Mendonça replies "not if you want to win".
He tells the committee that defending the country involves having the most "capable armed forces" possible and having people who are "utterly committed" to doing their job properly.
He adds that he would not want his sons to join the Army today, knowing they would have to question everything and that decisions could "hang over them" and "ruin their lives".
'Consistent history of failure' in Victorian prisons
HMP Birmingham Urgent Question
House of Commons
Parliament
Justice Committee Chair Bob Neill congratulates the government on the quick response to the problems at HMP Birmingham but says there is a "consistent history of failure" at Victorian prisons, as well as a failure to respond to suggestions made by inspectors.
Mr Stewart says changes are being made to ensure inspectors are listened to.
He accepts there are problems regularly with prisons that were built during the Victorian period, and says the government will address this with the investment it is making.
Shadow justice secretary calls for independent commission
HMP Birmingham Urgent Question.
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow justice minister Richard Burgon says that it is clear from the "damaging" report that privatisation of the justice system has been a "costly experiment which should be ended".
Mr Burgon calls for a financial penalty to be imposed on G4S, an independent commission to be undertaken, and questions whether other failing prisons will receive the same response.
He says that the Conservatives' plan for private prisons should be halted, and at a minimum G4S should be ruled out of bidding for new contracts.
Rory Stewart says the entire cost of the step in will be covered by G4S and not the taxpayer, as their contract payment to G4S will be withheld.
Mr Stewart says the same approach will be applied to other public sector prisons, with £6m budgeted for new scanners in prisons, and £30m to be spent on improving living conditions.
He says the situation with HMP Birmingham is clear and an independent commission is not needed.
Service personnel are 'easy targets'
Defence Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Colonel Jorge Mendonça says service personnel are "easy targets" because they are held to a "high standard of behavior". He tells the committee when conditions are uncertain, "errors will be made".
He adds to understand when an "honest mistake" has been made or a "crime" has taken place, conditions on the ground and military law must be taken into account.
Colonel Mendonça says the commanding officer's role has been "watered down" in the legal process.
Taxpayer won't fund Birmingham Prison changes, says minister
HMP Birmingham Urgent Question
House of Commons
Parliament
Prisons Minister Rory Stewart is responding to an urgent question from Labour's shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon requesting a statement on HMP Birmingham.
Control of the prison has been taken out of the hands of G4S by the government.
Mr Stewart says the situation at the prison was "completely unacceptable", and was a point of concern for some time. Despite work to improve things, the government decided G4S would not be able to turn the prison around.
He lists changes the government is making to how the prison runs, including a new governor, a reduction in the number of inmates, and renovations. He insists that this will be at no cost to the taxpayer.
He defends private prisons, which Labour have been critical of, listing a number of successful privately run prisons. He also adds that it was a Labour government that made the initial movement towards privatising HMP Birmingham.
Hostile environment 'wasting taxpayers' money'
Windrush Urgent Question
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Wes Streeting raises foreign students here legally being ejected from the UK - blaming the hostile environment policy. He says pursuing the immigration claims of people like this is wasting taxpayers' money.
Ms Nokes says there have been cases of fake schools and colleges being set up so people can trick the immigration system, and that it's right they be closed, adding that the courts supported the decision to close them.
Military and police treated as 'hunted beast'
Defence Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Colonel Tim Collins tells the committee that the republican movement maintains a "death penalty" to this day.
He says the military and the police are now "hunted beasts".
He rejects the claim that 10% of killings in the Troubles were related to security personnel, as they were there legally, bearing arms and when they discharged weapons it was in self-defence or protection of others, he says.
Labour: constituents fear Home Office
Windrush Urgent Question
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Helen Heyes says that her constituents involved in the Windrush controversy are living in fear and distrust of the Home Office.
She says a lack of funding has led to the closure of advice surgeries, and calls on the Home Office to commit to fund independent advice for those too fearful of the Home Office to come forward.
Ms Nokes promises to "work extremely hard" to assist anyone who needs it, and says a number who have been through the process have found it easy, with many being granted citizenship.
Immigration policy 'will not be removed'
Windrush Urgent Question
House of Commons
Parliament
Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes says that government has been proactively working through high commissions to identify Windrush victims wrongly deported.
The SNP’s Joanna Cherry says the home secretary is still refusing to make a full apology to all Windrush victims.
She calls for a full and proper revisiting of the hostile environment policy that led to the scandal.
Ms Nokes says the policy will not be removed as it also helps to identify those who are here illegally.
How to watch the committee
Defence Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
You can watch the Defence Committee session about a statute of limitations for veterans by using the tab above and here.
Who sits on the Defence Committee?
Defence Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
The committee session is starting now. On the committee are:
You can find out more about the committee and its work here.
Home Affairs Committee chair: reinstate immigration appeals
Windrush Urgent Question
House of Commons
Parliament
Chair of the Home Affairs Committee Yvette Cooper says the government has rejected the committee's recommendation that it reinstates immigration appeal rights.
She says the government needs to do this to prevent Windrush being repeated.
Ms Nokes says there is an review process still on-going, and that the government needs to take the recommendations of this review into account.
Labour: 'Hostile environment' continues
Windrush Urgent Question
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott suggests the government is not aware of how much damage the scandal has done to relations with those in the Caribbean.
Three people have died since being forced to leave the country after being caught up in the scandal, she says, calling it shameful that this information was provided by the Jamaican government, not the British.
She asks why the government has only apologised to specifically 18 people affected, and calls for the abandonment of the 'hostile environment policy', which she says continues despite a rebrand.
Ms Nokes says those that have had wrong done to them have been affected for decades, by a variety of governments - listing a number of policies introduced by the previous Labour government.
Committee to examine statute of limitation for service personnel
Defence Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
The Defence Committee is to hear evidence from former service personnel about the possibility of a statute of limitations on investigation and re-investigation into past conduct.
There have been calls for the introduction of a statute of limitations to protect veterans from historical prosecution resulting from Troubles legacy cases in Northern Ireland.
The committee will be taking evidence from former commanding officers:
The session is expected to cover the legal underpinnings for the legacy investigations into Operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and Northern Ireland; the support provided by the Ministry of Defence to service personnel and veterans who are the subject of investigations and whether more support and protection could and should be provided.
Two thousand people helped by Windrush taskforce
Windrush Urgent Question
House of Commons
Parliament
Responding to an urgent question from the shadow home secretary, Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes updates MPs on the government's approach to the Windrush scandal.
The government is determined to put things right, she says, with over 2,000 people helped by the taskforce set up to help people affected by the scandal.
Details of a compensation scheme will be announced as soon as possible, Ms Nokes adds, while the government has launched a review to ensure it does not happen again.
Committee chair announces resignation
Labour MP tweets
The Speaker announces that Sir Kevin Barron has decided to stand down from the Standards Committee.
He says that the election for a new chair of the committee will take place on Wednesday 17 October, and Sir Kevin will continue in his position until then.
The Speaker calls on his colleagues to show their appreciation for the work that the Labour MP has done in this role.
UK funding to UNRWA to increase
Foreign Office Questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Following the United States' decision to cease contributions to UNRWA, which funds UN work in the Palestinian Territories, Labour's Matthew Pennycock asks whether the UK will follow Germany in increasing its funding.
In response, Foreign Office Minister Alistair Burt says he is able to announce today that UK contributions will increase.
Labour MP Richard Burden asks whether the government supports the US approach and what action will be taken to ensure lives are not lost as a result.
Jeremy Hunt says they will speak with others about finding additional funding, stressing that the UK does not support the US decsion.
Call for update on effort to release Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Foreign Office Questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Liberal Democrat Tom Brake asks for an update on attempts to secure the release of British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is currently imprisoned in Iran.
Jeremy Hunt says the situation is a "gross injustice" and that the government will "leave no stone unturned" in attempts to secure her release.
The prime minister has spoken with her Iranian counterpart to discuss, he adds, and he has met his.
He is willing to visit Tehran if necessary, he says.
SNP raises response to bombing of school bus in Yemen
Foreign Office Questions
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's Peter Grant asks what representations have been made to Saudi Arabia following the bombing of a school bus in Yemen by Saudi-led coaltion forces last month.
He says that previous government policy of leaving Saudi Arabia to investigate its own crimes is not working.
The Foreign Office minister, Alistair Burt, says there is proper accountability when things go wrong in the Yemen conflict.
Will the UK encourage Nato and European cooperation?
Foreign Office Questions
House of Commons
Parliament
The foreign secretary is asked about co-operation on foreign policy with the EU after Brexit, which Foreign Affairs Committee chair Tom Tugendhat broadens to include Nato.
"Standing up for Nato is just as important as standing up for co-operation with our EU partner states," he says and asks how US co-operation could be included.
Mr Hunt says the UK is being tested at every opportunity by Russia, and that working with EU and US allies is vital in standing against this.
"The issue of sanctions are going to become more important in the months ahead, because the US has said it will introduce sanctions as a result to the Salisbury attacks," he says - adding that the US expects the EU to follow suit.
Labour: What more is needed before action is taken on Myanmar?
Foreign Office Questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry says the evidence on the Rohingya attacks is damning and asks why the minister says questions still need to be asked, rather than taking action.
Jeremy Hunt says it's important that he visits the country and meet the government there, and that the UK works with its allies to co-ordinate any action.
Ms Thornberry suggests the foreign secretary go to straight New York and appeal to the United Nations for action - rather than visiting Myanmar. He says he fully intends to do both.
What reaction to the political and security situation in Myanmar?
Foreign Office Questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Azfal Khan asks what recent assessment Jeremy Hunt has made of the political and security situation in Myanmar.
The foreign secretary says he will raise the "extremely serious" case of the two journalists, who were jailed for seven years by a Myanmar judge yesterday for breaching a law on state secrets, on his forthcoming visit to Myanmar.
Mr Hunt says the perpetrators of the attacks on the Rohingya "must be brought to justice" and that the Foreign Office "will leave no stone unturned" in doing so.
He said a high level meeting of ministers will be held later this month.
What's being done to help endangered species abroad?
Foreign Office Questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Foreign Office questions gets under way - and Conservative Ranil Jayawardena begins today's session with a question about using the overseas aid budget to help protect endangered species.
Foreign Office Minister Harriett Baldwin responds that ministers regularly meet their counterparts in the Department for International Development to discuss the issue.
She says the government recently announced funding for international rangers to help stop poaching during the prime minister's recent trip to Africa.
Carney 'willing to stay' at Bank of England
Treasury Committee hearing
Select Committee
Parliament
Mark Carney says he is willing to stay on as governor of the Bank of England if it will help the government "smooth" the Brexit transition.
Speaking to the Treasury Committee, he says he was happy to do whatever he could "to promote a smooth Brexit and an effective transition at the Bank".
Mr Carney is due to step down from the role in June 2019, but has said an announcement about his future will be made soon.
The Treasury Committee is questioning Mr Carney at the moment - you can watch the session using the tab at the top of this page.
What to look forward to today...
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs return to the Commons today after summer recess, kicking off with questions to the Foreign Secretary and his ministerial team. It’s the first time Jeremy Hunt has taken questions from MPs since he replaced Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary in July.
That's followed by two urgent questions from the Opposition front bench. The first comes from shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, requesting a statement from the government on the Windrush scandal.
Shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon will then ask the government about plans for HM Prison Birmingham, which was taken back under government control from G4S last month.
After that, there'll be a statement from Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab giving an update on negotiations with the EU and 'no-deal' contingency planning. The government's Chequers plan has been met with rising criticism, so no doubt MPs from across the House will want to respond to the statement.
From there Labour MP Ruth Smeeth will present her Ceramics (Country of Origin Marking) Bill as a ten minute rule motion, followed by today's main legislative focus - the second reading of the Civil Liability Bill.
Coming up....
The Commons sits from 2.30pm today - and first item on the agenda is questions to the Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, and his team of ministers.
There's bound to be plenty more on the agenda, particularly urgent questions and statements. We'll be covering the day's events here, so join us then.
The committee session ends
Exiting the EU Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
The permanent secretary is asked if there is the possibility of private litigation or judicial review against the government because of late or inadequate notification around Brexit and its impact upon commercial operations.
Mr Rycroft does not reveal if this is a scenario the government has planned for.
The chair then brings the sessions to a close.
Conservative MP asks how Brexit will affect foreign and trade relations
Exiting the EU Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Conservative MP Jeremy Lefroy asks about foreign and trade relations. He says the UK will be a "third country" to the 27 other members of the EU as well as the EEA countries.
Mr Rycroft says it is "absolutely identified" as an issue and the Foreign Office will take the lead. He says this work has increased and the government are not waiting until Brexit.
He adds it is a "very big challenge".
Mr Lefroy asks how many new missions around the globe will be opened where the European Commission currently acts on our behalf.
The permanent secretary says "it is a concern across government" and adds he will write to the committee with numbers.