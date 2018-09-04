Raab outlines Brexit progress

The DUP's Nigel Dodds asks for reassurances that the government will not agree to a deal which would create regulatory differences between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

He says such a "backstop" solution to the Irish border issue would not be accepted by the Commons, and would "constitutionally break up the United Kingdom".

He suggests the Northern Ireland peace process is being "used" by some MPs, as well as "people in the European Union" to "thwart" Brexit or "mould it in their own way".

Mr Raab says he agrees that "some" are trying to "politicise" the border issue, adding: "that won't work".