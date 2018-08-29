Peers question Raab on Brexit negotiations
Summary
- Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab answers questions from peers
- Unusually, the Lords EU committee is meeting mid-recess
- Parliament returns next Tuesday
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Good afternoon
Welcome back to coverage of Westminster, as the summer recess continues.
Unusually, before Parliament itself returns, we have a Lords select committee session with Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab.
He'll be answering questions from peers on the House of Lords EU Committee at 2pm and we'll be covering it here.