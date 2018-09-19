Committee

AMs quiz economy secretary

Summary

  1. Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education
  3. Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services
  4. Debate on the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee report: Post Legislative Scrutiny of the Active Travel (Wales) Act 2013
  5. Welsh Conservatives debate - School Standards
  6. United Kingdom Independence Party Debate - Upland Livestock
  7. Short Debate: Improving our democracy and political debate: Why Wales must lead the way in creating and delivering a kinder politics

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Nia Harri

All times stated are UK

Witnesses

Accompanying Ken Skates are:

Simon Jones, Director Economic Infrastructure;

Dean Medcraft, Director, Finance & Operations;

Marcella Maxwell, Head of Economic Action Plan Implementation.

Economic Action Plan and in-year budget 2018-19

The Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport Ken Skates is being scrutinised on the Economic Action Plan and in-year budget 2018-19.

Welcome to Senedd Live

Bore da.

This morning we are broadcasting the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee.

