Raab outlines government's Brexit progress

Immediately after giving a statement to the Commons on Brexit, Exiting the EU Secretary Dominic Raab spoke to the Exiting the EU Committee.

Mr Raab replaced David Davis as Brexit Secretary recently. Mr Davis quit in protest at the prime minister's proposals, as set out in the White Paper, for post-Brexit trade.

And in a written statement today, it was announced that Theresa May is taking personal control of Brexit talks with the EU, with Dominic Raab deputising for her.

Mr Raab, who was a leading figure in the Leave campaign in the 2016 EU referendum, insisted he had not been sidelined, telling MPs it had always been the case that Mrs May was in overall charge of the talks and the announcement amounted to some "shifting of the Whitehall deckchairs".

The Europe Unit led by senior civil servant Olly Robbins in the Cabinet Office, which reports directly to the prime minister, will have "overall responsibility for the preparation and conduct of the negotiations", Mrs May said in her written statement.

In his statement in the Commons, Mr Raab outlined the government White Paper saying how the UK's EU withdrawal agreement will be put into law.

Mr Raab said the proposed Withdrawal Agreement and Implementation Bill would deliver a "smooth and orderly" Brexit.