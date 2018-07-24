Raab outlines government's Brexit progress
Follow us on @BBCParliament
Summary
- Health questions to start Commons day
- Urgent question on public sector pay, and one on conflict in Syria
- Statement on new Brexit withdrawal bill
- Statement on immigration detention
- Vote on potential suspension of DUP MP Ian Paisley
- Debate on business arising before summer recess
- Select committee hearings include Brexit Committee questioning Dominic Raab
- Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to appear at select committee
- Matt Hancock to answer questions at Health Committee
Live Reporting
By Richard Morris, Lucy Webster and Ryan Brown
All times stated are UK
Raab outlines government's Brexit progress
What happened?
House of Commons
Parliament
Immediately after giving a statement to the Commons on Brexit, Exiting the EU Secretary Dominic Raab spoke to the Exiting the EU Committee.
Mr Raab replaced David Davis as Brexit Secretary recently. Mr Davis quit in protest at the prime minister's proposals, as set out in the White Paper, for post-Brexit trade.
And in a written statement today, it was announced that Theresa May is taking personal control of Brexit talks with the EU, with Dominic Raab deputising for her.
Mr Raab, who was a leading figure in the Leave campaign in the 2016 EU referendum, insisted he had not been sidelined, telling MPs it had always been the case that Mrs May was in overall charge of the talks and the announcement amounted to some "shifting of the Whitehall deckchairs".
The Europe Unit led by senior civil servant Olly Robbins in the Cabinet Office, which reports directly to the prime minister, will have "overall responsibility for the preparation and conduct of the negotiations", Mrs May said in her written statement.
In his statement in the Commons, Mr Raab outlined the government White Paper saying how the UK's EU withdrawal agreement will be put into law.
Mr Raab said the proposed Withdrawal Agreement and Implementation Bill would deliver a "smooth and orderly" Brexit.
Written questions give MPs needed answers
Lucy Webster
BBC News
These little-known pieces of parliamentary procedure help ensure MPs get the information they need.Read more
EU will demand 'border checks' if no deal
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
A top civil servant tells MPs if the UK leaves the EU without a deal Brussels will insists on border checks.Read more
Whip hopes PM does not have any 'bright ideas' on holiday
General debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Government Whip Paul Maynard says he is pleased to see MPs taking Public Health England's advice to stay indoors in the Chamber during the heatwave, and take part in the debate.
He says he will pass on what has been said by MPs to the relevant government departments, where necessary.
He adds that he is "so busy being an MP" that he does not have time to watch Game of Thrones, referring to Chris Stephens' speech earlier.
He says that the prime minister is walking at high altitudes, but hopes that she has no "bright ideas" when she comes back from holiday.
Meanwhile, lobby journalists tweet...
MP banned from Commons for 30 sitting days
Committee findings endorsed by MPs
Sean Curran
Parliamentary correspondent
The DUP's Ian Paisley has been banned from the House of Commons for 30 sitting days after MPs approved a motion calling for his suspension.
The Standards Committee recommended the punishment after it found Mr Paisley had broken parliamentary rules by not declaring two family holidays that were paid for by the Sri Lankan Government.
The committee found that the MP also broke the rules on paid advocacy when, following the holidays, he lobbied the then Prime Minister, David Cameron, against supporting a UN inquiry into human rights abuses in Sri Lanka.
The suspension means Mr Paisley will miss a series of debates and votes in the autumn.
It is one of the longest bans imposed on an MP and means he could face a by election if 10% of his constituents sign a recall petition.
Ian Paisley will also lose 30 days salary.
Last week he made an emotional apology in the Commons. Mr Paisley was not present in the chamber when MPs approved his suspension.
'If only the prime minister had taken a different path last summer' - Labour
General debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Karin Smyth says "if only the prime minister had taken a different path last summer", and she criticises the government for not abiding by pairing amendments and the government attempting to "avoid scrutiny".
She says many people are now "avoiding raising an eyebrow" to Brexit developments, and she says she wonders if that was what the government was trying to do "all along".
She says that "Love Island is beguiling the nation," and invites MPs to visit Bristol over the summer for activities taking place during August.
'Life imitates art' - SNP
General debate
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's Chris Stephens says that "life imitates art", referencing how a female leader in Game of Thrones continues to "cling onto power".
He says the August recess is "not a holiday" because tomorrow he is hosting a Universal Credit drop-in centre in his constituency.
He adds that those who have interpreted for the British Army in Afghanistan are still awaiting full immigration permissions from the Home Office.
"The public sector pay cap is still in place," he adds, because the UK government is still only allowing additional funds of 1%, he says.
Timeline: Ian Paisley suspension
Leanna Byrne
Broadcast Journalist
The sequence of events that led to the suspension of one of Northern Ireland's best-known politicians.Read more
May takes control of Brexit negotiations
Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab will "deputise" for the PM as talks in Brussels enter crucial phase.Read more
Chair wishes panel a 'happy and successful negotiating summer'
Exiting the EU Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
The chair of the committee, Hilary Benn, says that the committee will take evidence from both Mr Robbins and Mr Raab again after the October meeting of the European Council.
He adds that he will also expect to take evidence from them immediately after any deal is concluded with the EU, so that the committee can advise the House before they vote on the withdrawal agreement.
Mr Benn wishes them a "happy and successful negotiating summer" and concludes the session.
Brexit could 'undermine' English law as the 'gold standard'
Exiting the EU Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Conservative Jeremy Lefroy asks about derivatives and their value in the event of a no deal Brexit.
The Brexit secretary replies there is a range of work being done on financial services and he will write to the committee.
Mr Lefroy asks about attempts to "undermine" English law and its status as the "gold standard" in corporate law after Brexit.
Mr Raab says the common law has been "brilliant" at absorbing different influences from the EU and the Commonwealth. He says the UK will be restoring its ability to do this in an "autonomous" way.
He adds that the international arbitration dispute model is "attractive"
DExEU White Paper 'very different' to Cabinet Office document
Exiting the EU Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg says that the general principle that advisers advise and ministers decide is one that applies. He adds that criticisms of Olly Robbins as the driver behind policy are "unfair".
He asks Mr Robbins about his relationship with the two secretaries of state and asks if David Davis had received all the advice.
The prime minister's Europe Adviser says the two teams of civil servants, under the PM and the Brexit secretary, worked closely.
Mr Robbins says it is more "efficient" if there is a joint stream of advice.
The Conservative MP then asks if when the Chequers papers were prepared for the Cabinet.
Olly Robbins replies about two weeks before.
Mr Rees-Mogg says it is peculiar that the DExEU draft White Paper seemed to be "very different" from the Cabinet Office document.
Mr Robbins says there was no "twist in the road" where one White Paper was "done away with".
Jared O'Mara makes maiden speech
General debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Independent MP Jared O'Mara says that he has been unable to speak in Parliament since being elected, but now has the confidence to do it.
Mr O'Mara was elected in last year's general election as a Labour MP, but was suspended from the party when offensive comments he made online surfaced. He was reinstated by the Labour party, but then resigned and now sits as an independent.
He says he is autistic, suffers from cerebral palsy and has other disabilities.
He pays tribute to Nick Clegg, the previous MP, for his hard work for the constituency.
His constituency is "unfairly typecast" as being not diverse and one of the most wealthy in the north, he tells MPs.
"Hallam, is, in fact, the very epitome of multiculturalism," he states.
He says he will be "the best MP that I can possibly be" when he returns to the Commons in September.
New Lewisham East MP makes maiden speech
General debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Janet Daby, the new MP for Lewisham East, is giving her maiden speech.
She says that "we, in Lewisham East, will not tolerate a hard Brexit," and she wishes her predecessor, Heidi Alexander, the best in her new job as Deputy Mayor for Transport in London.
She also pays tribute to her other predecessor, Bridget Prentice.
She says she is "honoured" to represent her community of Lewisham East, which she says has "the best street parties in London" and "maybe the country".
"Years of austerity" means that many people are living "hand to mouth" in her constituency. She says one constituent she knows of works three part time jobs and still needs to visit food banks.
"The quality of jobs available is a serious issue," she states.
Young people need "tangible change" and not just a "hope for the future", she adds.
Government will not 'diminish' workers' rights
Exiting the EU Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Labour's Stephen Kinnock asks about workers' rights in the EU and quotes Dominic Raab who previously said he doesn't believe in economic and social rights.
Dominic Raab replies that civil liberties are protected as human rights and this gives them a "trump card" status. He adds the government will not "diminish" workers' rights or encourage a "race to the bottom".
Mr Kinnock asks about Mr Raab membership of the Vote Leave committee and the illegal donation to Beleave campaign.
The secretary replies the Electoral Commission should pursue it under law but the referendum should not be "discredited".
Lord Adonis calls for shorter summer recess
Summer recess motion
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord Adonis is arguing his motion that the House of Lords should sit in August, to resolve Brexit.
"We are proposing to leave the scene, to pay no attention to the needs of the country for 10 of the next 11 weeks," he says.
The people of the country look on at something within concern and horror, he says, and so he does not believe the Lords should adjourn for such a long period.
Could the UK stay in the customs union through the Northern Ireland backstop?
Exiting the European Union Committee
Conservative Richard Graham asks why Leave voters have called the White Paper a betrayal of the referendum.
Dominic Raab replies he appreciates the "passions" on both sides and says he the UK is at the most "sensitive" point of the deal.
He tells the committee they will either get a deal or cope the "worst case scenario" of a no deal.
The Conservative MP wonders if the "complicated" Northern Ireland backstop is part of the issue.
Olly Robbins says the White Paper has a series of propositions for solving the issue in the UK as a whole.
Mr Graham says it would be "ironic" for those who find a no deal attractive resulted in the UK staying in the customs union through the backstop.
Mr Raab says he doesn't see "how that would happen".
Labour MP raises conditionality clause in withdrawal agreement
Exiting the European Union Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Labour's Pat McFadden asks about the 'Brexit Bill' and if there will be a conditionality clause in the agreement.
Dominic Raab says a clause could be inserted into the withdrawal agreement. He adds that government policy has always been there is no deal until there is a whole deal.
The Labour MP asks if conditionality on the financial settlement will be raised in the next meeting with the EU.
Oliver Robbins replies that the government's view there should be a commitment to a future relationship agreement within the withdrawal agreement. He says the two documents are being negotiated in parallel.
What happens if there is no deal after the implementation period?
Exiting the EU Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Conservative Jonathan Djanogly asks if the political arrangement for a future relationship would have legal force.
Mr Raab says it would be a requirement for there to be an understanding that a legal agreement would have to follow, and he thinks that would happen.
In a response to a question about the conditions of paying the divorce bill, Mr Raab says both sides would have to agree to those conditions.
Mr Djanogly says the EU is increasingly unconvinced that a final deal will be done by March 2019 or even by the end of the implementation period, but Mr Raab says he is optimistic.
Mr Djanogly asks what the UK's options will be if there is no deal after the implementation period. Mr Raab says the goal is to have a deal and he believes that is "very reasonable".
He says the future relationship is now being negotiated alongside the outstanding issues in the withdrawal agreement.
Biggest pay rise in decade for 1m workers
Teachers and members of the armed forces are among those receiving a wage increase.Read more
Is this a 'downgrade'?
Exiting the European Union Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Seema Malhotra asks if the Brexit secretary was aware beforehand of today's statement about the negotiations.
Dominic Raab replies he was and there was a "sensible" conversation about one team for negotiations with a clear chain of command.
The Labour MP asks if it is "odd" that the "downgrading" of the Brexit secretary's department took place just before the committee.
Mr Raab says it is not downgrading and calls the comment a "caricature".
He tells the committee that the Cabinet Office and his department have always had "expertise" informing the negotiations and they will now be in one place.
The secretary of state says he will be supporting the prime minister as her deputy in negotiations, with the chain of command "very clearly" set out.
MP suspended from party
Independent political correspondent tweets
'Irish and UK governments being told different things' - DUP
Exiting the EU Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
The DUP's Sammy Wilson says the Irish border has assumed a role no one envisaged. He asks when the government of the Republic changed its view.
Mr Robbins says there was no change of view; both sides have hardened the stances they already held as the seriousness of the issue became clear.
Mr Wilson asks about the Irish government's stated belief that even in the event of no-deal, there would be no hard infrastructure on the border, which he says has come from the EU.
He asks why, if that is the case, have so many concessions been made to keep the border open.
Mr Robbins says that is not what the EU have said publicly.
Mr Wilson surmises that this means the EU is telling the UK and Irish government different things.
Mr Raab says there will be no customs border in the Irish Sea (while accidentally calling it the Red Sea). He says the government is committed to the Union.
He says he and Michel Barnier have agreed to "dedramatise" the negotiations.
Two maiden speeches to come
BBC journalist tweets
PM takes charge of Brexit talks
BBC tweets
Chris Grayling is not planning on going 'anywhere'
Transport Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Chris Grayling is asked if he thinks that it is a problem that transport secretaries don't last as long as the railway structures.
He replies that he is not planning on going "anywhere" and his view that the need to move forward with the two parts of the industry working closer together has "hardened".
The secretary is asked about rail in the south west and cuts to services.
He replies he has no intention of reducing trains and having consulted on splitting the service, the south west will not get its own franchise.
The chair asks for any further questions and then ends the session.
Changes for Brexit negotiations team?
Tom Barton
BBC Look East political reporter
A number of staff are set to be moved from the Brexit department to the Cabinet Office's Europe Unit, in a "machinery of government" change around Brexit negotiations, Number 10 has announced.
In a written statement to Parliament, Theresa May said the move was being made because "the Europe Unit will have overall responsibility for the preparation and conduct of the negotiations".
It adds that Department for Exiting the EU will "lead on all of the government's preparations for Brexit".
Speaking to the Brexit committee this afternoon, the Brexit Secretary, Dominic Raab, acknowledged there had previously been "tensions" between his department and the Cabinet Office and said the changes meant there was now "one team" of ministers and officials in order that "advice runs coherently and functions as effectively as possible through the ministerial chain of command".
He added, "as the statement put out by the PM today makes crystal clear, she is in charge of negotiations, I deputise for her."
Stewart Jackson, who was chief of staff for former Brexit secretary David Davis before he resigned two weeks ago, has previously accused Number 10 of running a "shadow, parallel operation" and keeping officials and ministers from the Brexit department "in the dark" about Brexit proposals.
Cough strikes again
Lords reporter tweets
SNP: Should we have confidence in you?
Exiting the EU Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
The SNP's Peter Grant asks if the committee is right to have enough confidence in Mr Raab's negotiating skills to believe he will not present Parliament with a deal worse than no-deal.
Mr Raab responds that he is determined to make a good deal but that he must make preparations for no-deal.
General debate begins in Commons
General debate
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs now start a general debate about anything they want to raise before the summer recess.
It's a chance for MPs to bring up constituency matters, issues of concern, and can range over any subject.
So remember that a minister has to sum up and respond to all the different issues at the end of the debate...
Ian Paisley Jr could face by election in North Antrim
Motion on suspension
House of Commons
Parliament
The motion is passed without a vote, so Ian Paisley Jr will be suspended for 30 sitting days.
The Speaker tells MPs that he is now required to write to the electoral officer in the constituency, because Mr Paisley could be subject to a recall petition.
It means Mr Paisley could face a by election in his constituency of North Antrim.
Concerns raised for citizens' rights
Exiting the EU Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Liberal Democrat Wera Hobhouse asks what the government's position is on EU citizens' rights.
Mr Raab says there will be a new legal framework and while freedom of movement will end, rights will be protected.
Ms Hobhouse asks about the rights of British citizens living in the EU. Mr Raab says this is a key part of negotiations with the EU27 and the government is committed to securing those rights.
No tension
Senior political correspondent, Buzzfeed, tweets
DUP MP motion debated
Motion on suspension
House of Commons
Parliament
Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom is presenting a Committee on Standards motion, recommending that Ian Paisley Jr, a DUP MP, is suspended from the House for 30 sitting days.
Is the white paper a final position?
Exiting the EU Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Conservative Stephen Crabb asks if the White Paper should be seen as an opening negotiating position or a final offer to the EU.
Mr Raab says that is a political not a technical question. He says the White Paper is what he and Mr Robbins will be working towards during their efforts to get a deal by October, and he considers it a good offer and not a starting position.
He says he cannot say what EU negotiators will do.
Mr Crabb asks what convinced Mr Raab to lend his support to the White Paper.
"I did not think it was all about me," says Mr Raab and that it honours the referendum result. He says he wants to get on with making a deal.
Mr Crabb asks where Mr Raab would be willing to make concessions under his pledge to be "pragmatic". Mr Crabb says he is not going to drip feed the government's negotiating position.
Conservative MP introduces bill on accessibility in aviation
Ten minute rule bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative Helen Whately is introducing her bill on accessibility in the aviation industry.
The bill would require a named person to help disabled people during flights.
She lists stories of people having lost wheelchairs in baggage reclaim, meaning that they cannot move from the airport.
She says some disabled passengers deliberately do not drink water before flights to prevent them from needing the toilet while flying.
There is a "lack of consistency" which affects people when they book flights, she says.
The bill passes to second reading, and will be heard on 23 November.
Is the privatisation model broken?
Transport Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Chair of the committee, Lilian Greenwood, asks if the 1990s privatisation model is broken.
Chris Grayling replies that for the last two years he has called for track and rail to be more integrated.
He adds that the system is "very different" to that which existed before and that it is no longer a declining service.
Mr Grayling expresses frustration at lines that were closed by British Rail, that are "desperately needed now".
He accepts the system needs to "evolve".
Who is in charge?
Exiting the EU Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Questioning moves to Conservative MP John Whittingdale, who asks Mr Robbins if it is true that ministers did not know anything about the Chequers deal before the Cabinet away day.
Mr Robbins says this is not true; ministers had been involved in discussions in the run up to Chequers. He denies Mr Whittingdale's claim that DExEU is being pushed out of the chain of command in favour of him and the prime minister.
Mr Whittingdale asks if Mr Robbins is not the real secretary of state.
Mr Raab intervenes to reiterate that there is one team, with the prime minister in charge and he acting as her deputy. He says his team receives all information and he is involved in decision making.
Mr Raab says he works well with Mr Robbins.
Conservative MP Peter Bone suggests there were two versions of the Chequers White Paper - one drawn up by DExEU and circulated to ministers, and one drawn up by Mr Robbins and imposed at Chequers.
Mr Robbins says this is not true.
Will we stockpile food for no-deal?
Exiting the EU Committee
Select Committee
Parliament
Hilary Benn moves on to asking about the rights of EU citizens in the event of a no-deal Brexit. He says Mr Raab has previously said there would be "no wholesale removal" and asks if this would not cause anxiety.
Mr Raab says preparations are being made and the government wants to protect rights, but will not make any unilateral offers on citizens' rights.
Mr Benn moves on to the effects of no-deal on industry, particularly the dairy industry.
Mr Raab says the government is making preparations and is issuing guidance for all industries over the summer.
He says he is going to Brussels on Thursday for negotiations and does not anticipate no-deal.
He says he is not going to dripfeed information to the public.
Mr Benn asks if the government is planning to stockpile food. Mr Raab says the government will not be stockpiling itself, but it is working to ensure a supply of food.
Government has failed to explore alternatives - Lib Dems
Immigration detention statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesperson Sir Ed Davey says that the most damning part of the report is the failure to explore further alternatives to detention.
Mr Javid says this is a "very partial reading" of the whole report. He adds that Mr Shaw is pleased with progress that has been made on this matter.