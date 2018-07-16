MPs question Sajid Javid and ministers

HoC

Labour's Rosie Cooper asks what assessment has been made of the performance of UK Visas and Immigration against its target times for responses to members of the public. She says a constituent of hers made an application last year and has heard nothing since.

Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes says there's no set standard for response times, as often cases are complex.

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott says delays in responding is a massive issue for MPs trying to help their constituents, giving an example of her constituent who has been waiting 15 years for a response.

Ms Nokes says responding to members of the public is of the highest priority, and adds that the current system was introduced under a previous Labour government.