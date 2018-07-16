MPs question Sajid Javid and ministers
Summary
- Home Office questions
- Statement from PM on Nato summit
- Statement from International Trade Secretary Liam Fox on trade policy
- Customs bill's remaining stages to be debated
- Peers also meet at 2.30pm for questions to ministers
Live Reporting
By Richard Morris, Lucy Webster and Robbie Hawkins
How is UK Visas and Immigration performing?
Home Office questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Rosie Cooper asks what assessment has been made of the performance of UK Visas and Immigration against its target times for responses to members of the public. She says a constituent of hers made an application last year and has heard nothing since.
Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes says there's no set standard for response times, as often cases are complex.
Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott says delays in responding is a massive issue for MPs trying to help their constituents, giving an example of her constituent who has been waiting 15 years for a response.
Ms Nokes says responding to members of the public is of the highest priority, and adds that the current system was introduced under a previous Labour government.
Fees for children registrations questioned
Home Office questions
House of Commons
Parliament
Liberal Democrat Tim Farron asks what assessment has been made of trends in the level of fees charged for registering children as British citizens.
Home Secretary Sajid Javid says that the fees reflect costs which ensure that those applying make a "substantial contribution" to the cost of processing these claims which is "reducing the burden on the UK taxpayer".
Mr Farron says that the Home Office charges over £1,000 for children to register as British citizens, he asks if this is "profiteering" from children seeking to make their futures in the UK. He asks for an end to "excessive charges".
Mr Javid says that "there is a balance" between costs from individuals and the taxpayer. If costs were to be changed, it's right that "Parliament would make that decision".
Today in the Commons
Coming up...
House of Commons
Parliament
The day kicks off at 2:30pm with Home Office questions, to be followed by two statements. The first is on the Nato Brussels summit, held last week. The second is on UK trade policy.
There will then be an application for an emergency debate from the SNP's constitution spokesperson, Pete Wishart, on section 9.5 of the ministerial code.
This section deals with how ministerial statements are made available to other parties shortly before being given to the House. Thursday saw a statement given for the first time by the new Brexit Secretary, Dominic Raab, without it being available beforehand to other MPs. The Commons was briefly suspended by the Speaker while the white paper was given to MPs.
When the Commons came back, Chair of the Liaison Committee Dr Sarah Wollaston asked that the Commons be suspended further to allow MPs to read more before scrutinising Mr Raab, this request was not granted by the Speaker.
And then, MPs will get onto the main business of the day - debate on the remaining stages of the Taxation (Cross-border Trade) Bill.
Good afternoon
Welcome to our coverage of this week in Westminster - and it promises to be a busy one.
Today's business kicks off with Home Office questions at 2.30pm; and the House of Lords will be questioning ministers too.
If you want to know more about what's happening this week in Parliament, take a look at our parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy's blog on the week ahead in Westminster.