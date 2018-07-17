Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
- The Legislative Programme
- Update on European Transition
- Local Government Reform – next steps
- Update on Welsh Government Requirements for Other Rail Franchises Serving Wales and Rail Infrastructure Investment
- Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services: Publication of Donna Ockenden's Governance Review
- The Regulation of Registered Social Landlords (Wales) Act 2018 (Consequential Amendments) Regulations 2018
- Motion to approve the financial resolution in respect of the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales (Wales) Bill