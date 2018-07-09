Javid updates MPs on Amesbury poisoning
Summary
- Defence questions in Commons
- Statement from PM Theresa May on Exiting the EU
- Home Secretary Sajid Javid to update MPs on Amesbury incident
- Northern Ireland Budget (No.2) Bill to be examined
Live Reporting
By Richard Morris and Lucy Webster
All times stated are UK
Poisoned couple touched contaminated item with their hands - Javid
Amesbury statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Home Secretary Sajid Javid expresses severe condolences to the family and friends of Dawn Sturgess, who died as a result of exposure to the Novichok nerve agent.
Dawn's partner, Charlie Rowley, remains "critically ill in hospital," he states.
He says that earlier today he chaired a Cobra meeting on the matter, which is now being treated as a murder investigation and has the attention of over 100 detectives.
"Tests have confirmed that they touched a contaminated with their hands," he says, while tests are now underway to work out what the object was.
There is "no evidence" that either of them visited any of the sites that had been decontaminated.
People should not pick up any items or syringes in the area, he states.
Commons hears statement on Amesbury poisoning
Amesbury statement
House of Commons
Parliament
The Commons is hearing an update on the Novichok poisoning in Amesbury, which last night claimed the life of Dawn Sturgess.
On 4 July, two people were found collapsed after suspected exposure to the nerve agent Novichok.
The Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, has said that is "not jumping to conclusions" on the matter.
Police launched a murder inquiry this morning after Ms Sturgess died.
You can find out more about Novichok nerve agents, here.
What are the rules?
Complex rules to elect leader of the Conservative Party
Once Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 committee, receives letters from 48 Tory MPs calling for a vote of no confidence in the leader, he must inform Theresa May.
(The 1922 committee is the parliamentary group of the Conservative Party in the Commons.)
Mr Brady then sets a day for the vote, which rules say "shall be held as soon as possible in the circumstances prevailing".
The vote is decided on a simple majority. If more than half of Tory MPs vote against the prime minister, she will no longer be leader of her party and therefore no longer leader of the country.
A leadership election would ensue, in which Mrs May would not be allowed to stand.
However, many observers believe that even if a vote of no confidence were called, Mrs May would win the support of her MPs and survive as prime minister, especially as no obvious rival has yet emerged to challenge her.
Boris Johnson quits amid Brexit crisis
Davidson backs May over Brexit crisis
Labour MP questions PM about further resignations
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Kevin Brennan asks whether the prime minister is certain that there will be no further resignations from her Cabinet over Brexit today.
"There is only one interest in jobs that the government has, and that is the jobs of the people of this country," she straight-bats in response.
Source: numbers reached for confidence vote
BBC political editor tweets
Source: no revisiting Chequers
BBC political correspondent tweets
Labour MP: May 'throwing services under Brexit bus'
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Pat McFadden says the prime minister pledged last December she would be "negotiating for services and for goods".
Citing a £28bn annual surplus in services trade with the EU, he accuses Theresa May of throwing this sector of the economy "under the Brexit bus".
In reply the prime minister says his description is "not correct". The government is negotiating "flexibility in relation to services", she tells MPs.
The trade in service will be a "significant element" of future UK trade agreements with countries outside the EU, she adds.
Alignment with EU would see restrictions
BBC interviewer tweets
'Serious risk' of no Brexit deal, warns May
Clarke: what does EU think?
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Ken Clarke, the veteran pro-European Tory MP, asks how Mrs May can be confident that European leaders will accept her plans. He asks her to speed up negotiations.
She says other EU leaders have "responded positively" to her proposals and spoke at their summit in June about speeding up work.
Davidson supports PM over Chequers plan
Scottish Conservatives leader tweets
Source: Theresa May 'would fight on'
Alex Forsyth
Political correspondent
The prime minister would fight to keep her job if her own MPs triggered a vote of no confidence in her leadership, according to No 10 sources.
A vote would be triggered if 48 Tory MPs wrote letters calling for one. It’s understood if it came to it Theresa May would fight a leadership challenge.
The PM’s spokesman said Boris Johnson’s decision to resign was a matter for him and the former foreign secretary had spoken to Mrs May on the phone
What is the difference between a combined customs territory and a customs union?
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative David Jones asks what distinction there is between a combined customs territory and a customs union.
Mrs May says that the customs union would not allow the UK to trade with the rest of the world.
Tory MP calls for recall over summer
Parliamentary reporters tweet
House of Commons
Parliament
The Conservative MP Anne Main called for MPs to return to Parliament if need be - and there was a strong reaction from every side of the House, which the prime minister noted.
Is Dominic Raab signalling a change in government policy?
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Stephen Doughty says that the new Brexit Secretary, Dominic Raab, advocated a no-deal Brexit, spoke against "crucial" police and justice co-operation as well as voting for scrapping working time directives. He asks if this is now government policy.
Mrs May says that the government policy is "very clear" and will be confirmed on Thursday in the white paper.
Support from veteran Tory MP for PM's stance
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Sir Nicholas Soames asks if "despite the slings and arrows", the prime minister will "deliver a Brexit" that is good for the UK's prosperity and security.
Mrs May says that "this is exactly the aim of myself and this government".
'General election' trends on Twitter
Political drama dominates Twitter trends today
Senior EU figure questions future of Brexit
European Council President tweets:
What obstacles will there be to trade? - Rees-Mogg
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg says that the PM said that the UK would "not be hindered" from striking free trade deals, before saying that the UK would be unable to agree a trade deal with the United States, due to a commitment to the EU "common rule book".
He asks what obstacles there will be to trade.
Mrs May says that the UK "could tear up" all its regulatory standards but that isn't what the public would want the government to do.
What have the EU agreed?
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Emma Reynolds asks if any EU countries have agreed to the UK collecting tariffs on their behalf.
Mrs May says this is part of the negotiations for the future relationship.
DUP calls for clarity on 'backstop' deal
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
The leader of the DUP at Westminster, Nigel Dodds, asks Theresa May to make it "very clear" that she still rejects "the EU's legal interpretation" of the plans for a 'backstop' deal on the Irish border.
He asks for a guarantee that there will be no "constitutional, political or regulatory" differences between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK in the backstop deal.
Theresa May says she continues to reject a protocol on the backstop put forward by the European Commission earlier this year.
A "border down the Irish Sea" would be "completely unacceptable" to the government, she adds.
May's tributes to Davis and Johnson
This is 'still a fudge' - Cooper
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Yvette Cooper says that the document is "still a fudge" on immigration, the court of justice and on customs. She says that the prime minister is "pandering" to different sides of the Conservative Party and that "just isn't working".
She asks for plans for the whole of the Commons to approve, rather than her own party.
Mrs May says that the UK's position "has evolved" and that this position "is absolutely right for the United Kingdom".
Tory MP: Chequers deal good for business
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
"The prime minister is not dealing with the theory of leaving the European Union, she is dealing with the practice of leaving the European Union," says Tory MP Patrick McLoughlin. He welcomes her Chequers proposal, saying it is good for business.
Mrs May agrees that her focus is on business and says there has been high levels of investment in British business.
More Brexiteer resignations to come?
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
Will the transitional arrangement be extended?
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Hilary Benn, the chair of the Exiting the EU Committee, says that the government's plans would take to 2022 to implement, and he asks if the government will extend the transitional arrangement, which currently only goes to the end of 2020.
"No," Mrs May replies.
Soubry congratulates May on 'leadership'
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Anna Soubry commends the prime minister for her plan and says she would like to "congratulate her on her leadership".
She asks what further details there will be in Thursday's white paper about the UK's future relationship in services with the EU.
Theresa May pledges that there will be additional details on the trade in services in the document.
She adds that it will be important that the UK maintains "flexibility" in services trade.
Keep single market and customs union - Lib Dems
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Vince Cable thanks the prime minister for killing off a UK-US trade agreement by agreeing to stand by European standards. He asks for retaining membership of the single market and the customs union.
Mrs May says the UK will not stay in the single market and customs union, which would keep the free movement of people.
Profile: Dominic Raab
Tory MP raises issues of self-government
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Sir Bill Cash, a firm Brexiteer, asks how the Chequers agreement will honour the EU Withdrawal Bill, and how continuing to work with the ECJ will work with democratic self-government.
Theresa May says that under the agreement Parliament would decide on any regulations coming from Europe.
"That is sovereignty, that is taking back control, and that is what people want," she says.
'No bus service'
BBC tweets
Government is a 'national embarrassment' - SNP
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNP's Westminster Leader Ian Blackford congratulates David Davis on all of "four hours" that he spent negotiating in Brussels, and he wishes good luck to Dominic Raab as "he is going to need it".
He says that Boris Johnson should have been sacked a long time ago, rather than resigning on his own terms, adding that it has taken two years to make this proposal and two days for it to fall apart. He says the government is a "national embarrassment".
Mrs May replies that it is "entirely right and proper" for the government to prepare for "every eventuality".
She reiterates that the UK is leaving the single market and the customs union.
Profile: Boris Johnson
Duncan Smith presses PM on 'concessions' to EU
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Former Conservative leader and Brexiteer Iain Duncan Smith says the prime minister should not accept "any recommendations" from the Labour leader.
He asks whether Theresa May believes there will be any "concessions" granted to the EU over her Chequers blueprint after it is formally presented.
In reply, the prime minister says there will have to be "negotiations" on how the UK might, for example, continue to stay part of EU agencies after Brexit.
However, the Chequers plan is one that "we believe is going to deliver on Brexit for the British people", she adds.
Two new ministers announced
Downing Street announces the appointment of new ministers.
Kit Malthouse joins the government as the minister for housing.
Chris Heaton-Harris becomes a parliamentary undersecretary at the Department for Exiting the EU.
'We stand ready' - May
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Responding to the Labour leader, Theresa May says that the "normal response to a statement is to ask questions", adding that this plan delivers the commitment for no hard border between the UK and Ireland.
She states that Mr Corbyn originally said that Article 50 should have been triggered immediately after the referendum.
"We stand ready to deliver Brexit for the British people," she states, adding that Mr Corbyn has had 103 resignations from his front bench.
She adds that the Labour party would cause a "run on the pound, capital flight" and a loss of jobs up and down the country.
Reality Check: What's the EU common rulebook?
Tom Edgington
BBC Reality Check
Corbyn: There is a crisis in government
Brexit statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Theresa May finishes her statement, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn gets to his feet.
He says the double resignations of David Davis and Boris Johnson mean there is a "crisis in government", with the government "not capable" of delivering a Brexit to protect the economy.
He calls the agreement reached at Chequers last week an "illusion", which took "two years to reach and just two days to unravel".
Accusing the prime minister of "backsliding" on her Brexit red lines, he says the plan "stops well short" of a fully-fledged customs union demanded by business.
The Chequers agreement, he adds, was simply a "sticking plaster over the cavernous cracks in this government". The UK needs a government "capable of negotiating for Britain", he adds.
"For the good of this country and its people, the government needs to get its act together and do it quickly. And if it can't, make way for those who can."