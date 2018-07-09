Javid updates MPs on Amesbury poisoning

HoC

Home Secretary Sajid Javid expresses severe condolences to the family and friends of Dawn Sturgess, who died as a result of exposure to the Novichok nerve agent.

Dawn's partner, Charlie Rowley, remains "critically ill in hospital," he states.

He says that earlier today he chaired a Cobra meeting on the matter, which is now being treated as a murder investigation and has the attention of over 100 detectives.

"Tests have confirmed that they touched a contaminated with their hands," he says, while tests are now underway to work out what the object was.

There is "no evidence" that either of them visited any of the sites that had been decontaminated.

People should not pick up any items or syringes in the area, he states.