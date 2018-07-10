AMs debate supply of affordable homes

Labour AM for Caerphilly Hefin David quotes from the Independent Review of Build Out Rates by Sir Oliver Letwin MP:

"The fact that a major house builder holds large amounts of land, is explained by the fact that the major house builders need to maintain a sustainable business and seek to do this by ensuring that they, rather than their competitors, hold as much of the land on which they will later wish to build as is compatible with their capital constraints. This may well enable them to minimise market entry".

Mr David says, "that's classic large firm, oligarchy behavior, and as a socialist that disgusts me".

Conservative David Melding shouts out, "as a capitalist, it disgusts me".