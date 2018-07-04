Polish PM in debate with MEPs

Reuters

Hello and welcome to this plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

This morning Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will be the latest European leader to make a speech to MEPs about the future of the EU.

It comes as Poland is currently being investigated by the European Commission over changes to its judiciary, which the EU believes threaten the rule of law.

A new law forcing dozens of senior judges to retire early comes into force today – the head of Poland's Supreme Court has vowed to defy it.