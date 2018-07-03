MEPs review Bulgaria's EU presidency
Summary
- MEPs look back on Bulgaria's six-month EU presidency, which ended last month
- Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to outline his country's plans for the role later
- From 14.00 BST Donald Tusk joins MEPs to debate last week's EU summit in Brussels
- MEPs will also discuss new EU rules for rest periods for lorry drivers
- Later: Debate on the legal status of organisations that rescue illegal migrants
Hello and welcome to this plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
This morning MEPs are going to be joined by Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to discuss his country’s six-month EU presidency, which finished last week.
The country has now handed over to Austria after six months chairing meetings of the Council of the EU, where member states discuss and vote on legislation.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will join MEPs from around 10.00 BST to discuss his country’s legislative priorities during the presidency.