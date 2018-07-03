MEPs review Bulgaria's EU presidency

Hello and welcome to this plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

This morning MEPs are going to be joined by Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to discuss his country’s six-month EU presidency, which finished last week.

The country has now handed over to Austria after six months chairing meetings of the Council of the EU, where member states discuss and vote on legislation.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will join MEPs from around 10.00 BST to discuss his country’s legislative priorities during the presidency.