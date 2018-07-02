MEPs debate EU defence research fund

Reuters

With the agenda approved, MEPs move to their first debate today on a €500m industrial development fund for European defence companies.

The two-year fund was announced last year as part of plans to increase military co-operation between EU members.

MEPs reached a deal on the legislation setting up the fund last month. The first projects are expected to receive funding next year if the deal is given final approval tomorrow.

After pressure from MEPs, projects will have to involve at least three different firms established in at least three member states to be eligible for funding.

Originally the European Commission said the requirement would be two firms in at least three states.