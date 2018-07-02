MEPs debate EU defence research fund
Summary
- Plenary begins at 16.00 BST with announcements and debate on week's agenda
- MEPs then debate EU defence research fund
- Later: Debate on report urging 18 as universal age for marriage across EU
- This evening: Debates on climate diplomacy and a UN meeting in September
By Paul Seddon
MEPs debate new EU defence research fund
European Parliament
Strasbourg
With the agenda approved, MEPs move to their first debate today on a €500m industrial development fund for European defence companies.
The two-year fund was announced last year as part of plans to increase military co-operation between EU members.
MEPs reached a deal on the legislation setting up the fund last month. The first projects are expected to receive funding next year if the deal is given final approval tomorrow.
After pressure from MEPs, projects will have to involve at least three different firms established in at least three member states to be eligible for funding.
Originally the European Commission said the requirement would be two firms in at least three states.
MEPs decline debates on Turkey and 'killer robots'
Opening of the sitting
European Parliament
Strasbourg
French MEP Gilles Lebreton, from the anti-EU ENF group, asks for a debate tomorrow afternoon on the recent elections in Turkey.
However the request is rejected at a vote.
Also rejected is a request from the Green/EFA group for a debate tomorrow morning on autonomous lethal weapons, otherwise known as "killer robots".
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to coverage of today’s plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
The sitting will be getting underway shortly, when MEPs will hear administrative announcements and approve the agenda.
Proposals to add debates have to be made to the president at least one hour before the sitting opens.
They can be tabled by one of the Parliament’s committees, one of its political groups, or a group of 40 MEPs – it must then be approved by a simple majority.