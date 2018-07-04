Committee

AMs discuss low carbon housing

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Climate Change, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport
  3. Questions to the Counsel General
  4. Debate on the Children, Young People and Education Committee report on its inquiry into the Emotional and Mental Health of Children and Young People
  5. Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) - Carillion and Capita
  6. Short Debate: Tackling child poverty

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Nia Harri

All times stated are UK

'Significantly upping schemes like Arbed and NEST'

Asked about decarbonisation, Lesley Griffiths says "if we want to achieve our targets we are going to have to be significantly upping schemes like Arbed and NEST and our energy efficiency programme".

Lesley Griffiths
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Welsh Housing Quality Standard

Rebecca Evans AM, Minister for Housing, says all social homes in Wales are "due to meet the Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS) by 2020".

Rebecca Evans
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Witnesses

Accompanying Lesley Griffiths, Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs, and Rebecca Evans, Minister for Housing, are:

Prys Davies, Decarbonisation and Energy Division

Lisa Dobbins, Head of Housing Decarbonisation, Homes & Places Division

Francois Samuel, Building Regulations, Planning Directorate

Kevin Hammet – Senior Housing Decarbonisation Officer.

Witnesses
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Welcome to Senedd Live

Bore da.

The Climate Change, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee is this morning holding an inquiry into low carbon housing.

Senedd
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top