AMs discuss low carbon housing
Summary
- Climate Change, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport
- Questions to the Counsel General
- Debate on the Children, Young People and Education Committee report on its inquiry into the Emotional and Mental Health of Children and Young People
- Member Debate under Standing Order 11.21(iv) - Carillion and Capita
- Short Debate: Tackling child poverty
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
'Significantly upping schemes like Arbed and NEST'
Asked about decarbonisation, Lesley Griffiths says "if we want to achieve our targets we are going to have to be significantly upping schemes like Arbed and NEST and our energy efficiency programme".
Welsh Housing Quality Standard
Rebecca Evans AM, Minister for Housing, says all social homes in Wales are "due to meet the Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS) by 2020".
Witnesses
Accompanying Lesley Griffiths, Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs, and Rebecca Evans, Minister for Housing, are:
Prys Davies, Decarbonisation and Energy Division
Lisa Dobbins, Head of Housing Decarbonisation, Homes & Places Division
Francois Samuel, Building Regulations, Planning Directorate
Kevin Hammet – Senior Housing Decarbonisation Officer.
Welcome to Senedd Live
Bore da.
The Climate Change, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee is this morning holding an inquiry into low carbon housing.