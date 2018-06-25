MPs to vote on Heathrow expansion
Summary
- Commons starts with Education questions
- Urgent questions on Airbus and then childhood obesity
- Statement on government energy policy
- Main business of the day is debate on Heathrow expansion
- Peers question ministers, then move on to examine orders and regulations
- Public Accounts Committee hold inquiry into Ofsted
Live Reporting
By Richard Morris, Lucy Webster and Ryan Brown
All times stated are UK
Good afternoon
Welcome to our coverage of this week's events in Westminster.
MPs will be voting later today on the government's plans for Heathrow expansion.
