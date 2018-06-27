AMs discuss suicide prevention

According to the Welsh Government, the mid point review of the implementation of the Talk to Me 2 Suicide and Selfharm action plan states that suicide rates continue to be much higher for males than for females.

The highest age-specific rates were seen for middle aged men, with a secondary smaller peak in elderly males of 90 years plus. In females, the highest age- specific rates are in those aged 30-34 years and 50-59 years.