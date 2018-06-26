Senedd

Questions to the First Minister

Summary

  1. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
  2. Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport: The Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon
  3. Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport: The Recent Airbus Group Announcement
  4. Statement by the Leader of the House: Enabling Gypsies, Roma and Travellers
  5. Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services: Brexit – the Risks for the Future of Health and Social Care in Wales
  6. Statement by the Minister for Environment: The Woodland Strategy
  7. Statement by the Minister for Housing and Regeneration: Integrating Housing, Health and Social Care