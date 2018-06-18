Peers to examine Brexit bill

Another busy week ahead for MPs and peers, as the EU Withdrawal Bill continues its passage through Parliament.

Today, we'll be focusing on the House of Lords, where peers will be examining the Commons amendments to the bill.

Will peers reverse MPs' decisions, particularly when it comes to the amendment concerning the "meaningful vote"?

Former attorney general Dominic Grieve, and fellow Conservative MPs who oppose a "hard Brexit", thought they had a deal with the prime minister on the issue.

They had drawn back from rebelling last week on the promise of a compromise - but then discovered that the government was not offering them what they thought had been conceded.

Essentially the issue is about what happens if the divorce talks with the EU run out of time, or fail to deliver a deal, or if MPs reject the proposed deal.

There's much more on this - and on the rest of the week ahead in Parliament - on our parliamentary correspondent Mark D'Arcy's blog.