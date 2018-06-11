MEPs debate clearing rules for traders
Summary
- MEPs debate new rules for trading privately negotiated derivatives
- Then: Debate on new EU safety and registration rules for civilian drones
- Later: Debate on carbon dioxide reporting requirements for car companies
- Evening: Advisory reports on the education sector and recreational fishing
By Paul Seddon
MEPs to debate disputed migrant ship
Opening of the sitting
European Parliament
Strasbourg
Belgian MEP Philippe Lamberts, the co-leader of the Green/EFA group, asks for a debate to be added on Wednesday afternoon on the rescue ship stranded in the Mediterranean.
Spain says it will give "safe harbour" to the Aquarius and the 629 people on board, after Italy and Malta both refused to let the ship dock.
Guy Verhofstadt, who leads the Liberal ALDE group, suggests amending the title of tomorrow morning's debate on the EU summit to include the matter.
However the Green proposal wins at a vote, and a separate debate will therefore be added to Wednesday's agenda.
Tajani defends action against MEP
Opening of the sitting
European Parliament President Antonio Tajani makes a statement responding to a recent ruling by the EU's top court, which said the assembly was wrong to penalise a Polish MEP for controversial comments about women.
Janusz Korwin-Mikke, who is no longer an MEP, was suspended and lost his parliamentary allowances after making the remarks in 2017.
It was after he said that women should earn less than men "because they are weaker, smaller and less intelligent".
President Tajani says he will "never renounce" defending equality between men and women.
The assembly's legal service is evaluating the possibility of appealing the ruling, he adds.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to coverage of today’s plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
The sitting will be getting underway shortly, when MEPs will hear administrative announcements and approve the agenda.
Proposals to add debates have to be made to the President at least one hour before the sitting opens.
They can be tabled by one of the Parliament’s committees, one of its political groups, or a group of 40 MEPs – it must then be approved by a simple majority.