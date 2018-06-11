MEPs debate clearing rules for traders

EBS

Belgian MEP Philippe Lamberts, the co-leader of the Green/EFA group, asks for a debate to be added on Wednesday afternoon on the rescue ship stranded in the Mediterranean.

Spain says it will give "safe harbour" to the Aquarius and the 629 people on board, after Italy and Malta both refused to let the ship dock.

Guy Verhofstadt, who leads the Liberal ALDE group, suggests amending the title of tomorrow morning's debate on the EU summit to include the matter.

However the Green proposal wins at a vote, and a separate debate will therefore be added to Wednesday's agenda.