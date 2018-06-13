Committe

AMs discuss physical activity in children

Summary

  1. Health, Social Care and Sport Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs
  3. Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Local Government and Public Services
  4. Debate on the Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee report: Life on the streets: preventing and tackling rough sleeping in Wales
  5. Welsh Conservatives Debate - Carers
  6. Plaid Cymru debate - School Funding
  7. Short Debate: Assembly Member job-sharing

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Nia Harri

All times stated are UK

Back at 1.30pm

The members are now meeting in private.

Senedd Live will be back at 1.30pm for Plenary.

Senedd
BBC

'Earmark a significant sum of soft drinks levy to tackle obesity'

Lynne Neagle calls on the Welsh Government to earmark a "significant sum" of the soft drinks levy - £57million over three years - for measures to tackle obesity and increase physical activity.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething responds "I recognise the point you make, a conversation needs to take place across the government", specifically with the Finance Secretary.

Lynne Neagle
BBC

'I spent some time working for government even before I joined it'

"I spent some time working for government even before I joined it," says Dafydd Elis-Thomas, leading to laughter in the room.

"Yes we realise that," says his former Plaid Cymru colleague Dai Lloyd.

Lord Elis-Thomas, now an independent member of the assembly, chaired the Future Landscapes Working Group which was responding to a 2015 study's call to promote "vibrant rural communities".

Dafydd Elis-Thomas a Vaughan Gething
BBC

Minister congratulates Wales' women football team

Dafydd Elis-Thomas, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport, congratulates Wales' women football team for their 3-0 victory over Russia which pushed them closer to qualification to the Women's World Cup, and describes the BBC coverage as "exemplary".

He also emphasises the importance of providing a choice of activities for children and young people.

Dafydd Elis-Thomas
BBC

'Teacher training competencies need to be developed'

Asked by Dawn Bowden whether "teacher training competencies need to be developed" for primary school teachers around physical activity in children, Kirsty Williams replies, "absolutely", adding "we are currently recommissioning and re-accrediting all our initial teacher education courses".

Dawn Bowden
BBC

'Foundation phase is not as good as it could be'

"In some of our schools, foundation phase is not as good as it could be," says Education Secretary Kirsty Williams.

According to the Welsh Government, the foundation phase "recognises physical development as a core area of learning to support children to understand how their bodies move and develop an understanding about the positive role which exercise plays".

Kirsty Williams
BBC

'National crisis regarding the health levels of our children'

Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth says there is a "national crisis regarding the health levels of our children".

Rhun ap Iorwerth
BBC

'We could always do better'

"We could always do better, and we are now looking again at what we are doing", says Health Secretary Vaughan Gething.

The Welsh Government has asked Sport Wales, Public Health Wales and Natural Resources Wales to work together "to develop a collaborative action plan on physical activity across all ages".

Vaughan Gething
BBC

Welsh Government policies 'failed to make an impact'

UKIP group leader Caroline Jones asks why have previous Welsh Government policies "failed to make an impact" on physical activity levels of children and young people.

Caroline Jones
BBC

Witnesses

Giving evidence are here:

Vaughan Gething AM, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services

Kirsty Williams AM, Cabinet Secretary for Education (09.00 – 10.00)

Dafydd Elis-Thomas AM, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport

David Rosser - Head of Sport, Welsh Government

John Pugsley - Head of Arts, Humanities and Wellbeing Branch, Welsh Government

Nathan Cook - Head of Healthy and Active Branch, Welsh Government.

Witnesses
BBC

Welcome to Senedd Live

Bore da.

The Health, Social Care and Sport Committee is this morning discussing physical activity in children and young people.

Senedd
BBC

