Senedd

AMs discuss film and major television production

Summary

  1. Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport
  3. Questions to the Counsel General
  4. Welsh Conservatives debate - Urban Renewal
  5. Plaid Cymru debate - Establishing a publicly owned energy company
  6. United Kingdom Independence Party debate - University Finance
  7. Short Debate: A Sovereign Wales

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Nia Harri

All times stated are UK

Declaration of interest

Committee chair Bethan Sayed declares an interest as her husband Rahil Abbas Sayed, director and co-founder of Cardiff International Film Festival, is giving evidence.

Bethan Sayed
Witnesses

Giving evidence are:

Berwyn Rowlands, Festival Director, Iris Prize

Rahil Abbas Sayed, Director and co-founder of Cardiff International Film Festival

Kelvin Guy, Founder and CEO of Carmarthen Bay Film Festival

Steve Swindon, CEO of Tape Community Music and Film (project lead for The Coastline Film Festival).

Witnesses
Welcome to Senedd Live

Bore da.

The Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee is this morning holding evidence sessions on film and major television production in Wales.

Senedd
