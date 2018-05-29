Guinean President addresses MEPs
Guinean President thanks EU for Ebola crisis support
President Condé gives an overview of areas of co-operation between African countries and the EU.
He calls for a focus on fighting the "deep causes" of migration to Europe, adding that he is "delighted" the EU has adopted plans for a dedicated infrastructure fund for Africa.
He also thanks the EU for its support in tackling the Ebola crisis.
MEPs to hear speech from President of Guinea
That’s the debate on EU rules for posted workers finished. The voting session will begin soon.
Before that however MEPs will hear a speech from Guinea's President Alpha Conde.
Mr Conde became president in 2010 after a lifelong battle against a series of despotic and military regimes which sent him into exile and prison.
It was Guinea's first democratic election since gaining independence from France in 1958.
MEP criticises 'unacceptable' exclusion of haulage workers
Debate on EU 'posted workers' rules
French Green MP Karima Delli criticises the "unacceptable" decision to exclude lorry and truck drivers from the scope of the new rules.
Under the negotiated plan, existing rules will continue to apply to these workers until sector-specific legislation comes into force.
Centre-right Polish MEP Danuta Jazlowiecka says the new legislation will bring "more bureaucracy" and will impose a burden on smaller businesses.
MEPs criticise negotiated deal on new rules
Debate on EU 'posted workers' rules
Slovak conservative Richard Sulik however accuses the European Commission of "intentionally" seeking to disadvantage firms from eastern Europe.
These companies have to cover the posting costs to send workers as well as wages, he points out.
Conservative MEP Anthea McIntyre says her ECR group will be voting against the compromise agreement, which she says will create legal "ambiguity and uncertainty".
Making the lawful posting of workers abroad more difficult may increase bogus self-employment and illegal work, she adds.
Commissioner praises 'substantive improvement' in rules
Debate on EU 'posted workers' rules
Employment Commissioner Marianne Thyssen calls on MEPs to give final approval to the changes at the vote later, noting a ""large majority" of EU states are in favour.
The updates, she says, are a "substantive improvement" on current EU law in this area, which dates from the 1990s, she says.
The new rules should stop a "race to the bottom" on working conditions, she says - adding that the plans are about fairness and are "not protectionist".
MEP: New rules 'will put an end' to wage undercutting
Debate on EU 'posted workers' rules
European Parliament
French centre-right MEP Elisabeth Morin-Chartier says the update to the rules is about ensuring "equality and justice", and "equal rules on pay for equal work".
Ms Morin-Chartier was one of two MEPs who represented the European Parliament during negotiations on the revision of posted workers rules.
The other, Agnes Jongerius from the Dutch Labour party, says the updated legislation will "put an end" to the undercutting of wages and "unfair competition".
MEPs debate change to 'posted workers' rules
MEPs are now debating proposed changes to the EU’s rules on workers who are posted temporarily to another member state.
The current rules have faced criticism from those who feel they allow companies to undercut local workers when bringing in workers from low-wage countries.
In March MEPs agreed a deal with national ministers which would mean posted workers are entitled to the same pay rules from the first day of their posting.
Under the new rules, posted workers would generally be subject to nearly all aspects of labour laws in the host country after a year.
MEPs will hold a final vote on the compromise deal later. After the law is given final approval by national ministers, EU states will have two years to comply.
Commissioner defends plans from criticism
Debate on long-term EU budget
Budget Commissioner Gunther Oettinger responds to the the debate by noting that "very few members" have praised the European Commission's proposals.
In fact the draft plan has received criticism from "pretty much every political direction", he says.
He defends development spending outside the EU, telling MEPs the bloc has a "Christian duty" to fund projects for migrants in places like Turkey.
He also defends EU defence research funding - which he says is about maximising value from existing spending rather than increasing military budgets.
MEP defends Italian President
Debate on long-term EU budget
Italian MEP Daniele Viotti, from the centre-left Democratic Party, says the Italian President has been "unfairly criticised" by other MEPs.
He accuses the Five Star and League parties of wanting to take Italy out of the eurozone without having campaigned for it during elections in March.
German Jorg Meuthen, the co-leader of the right-wing AfD party, says the the plans outlined by the European Commission are a "slap in the face" for European taxpayers.
The EU is an "unelected kleptocracy taking money for itself", he adds.
Farage: EU trying to 'bully' Italy
Debate on long-term EU budget
Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage says planned payments from the UK's Brexit deal mean the hole in the EU's budget will be "nowhere near as bad" as otherwise.
He says he "can only assume" that any plans to extend the post-Brexit transition period beyond 2020 would also entail extra payments.
Switching to the situation in Italy, he says that voters there are "tiring" of paying money into the EU budget, as well as eurozone policies.
He says the last two days - during which the Italian President vetoed the appointment of a Eurosceptic as finance minister - show Italian democracy has been "traduced".
The move shows that "bullying" and "hectoring" from the European Commission has been listened to, he says.
Belgian MEP backs new EU revenue powers
Debate on long-term EU budget
Belgian Liberal MEP Gerard Deprez gives his backing to the new EU revenue-raising powers, saying that it could enhance its legitimacy.
Mr Deprez was one of two MEPs that drafted a European Parliament motion which backed such changes earlier this year.
Catalan nationalist Jordi Sole, who sits in the Green group, says the draft budget put forward by the European Commission "falls short in ambition".
He adds that the Commission has recommended cuts in "crucial" areas.
MEPs ask for more spending
Debate on long-term EU budget
Polish centre-right MEP Jan Olbrycht says the European Parliament will insist that overall spending is set at 1.3% of total EU national income.
In the draft motion to be voted on tomorrow, MEPs claim that the current budget, excluding development spending, is only 1.08%.
Portuguese Socialist Maria João Rodrigues says the planned cuts to cohesion spending - which supports infrastructure in poorer regions - are "unacceptable".
Background: Tomorrow’s vote
Debate on long-term EU budget
Tomorrow MEPs will vote on a resolution outlining their first response to the draft put forward by the European Commission.
A draft drawn up by four political groups expresses “disappointment” at the overall size of budget and “deplores” resulting cuts to farm subsidies and cohesion funds.
It says that, in real terms, the draft budget represents a lower share of the EU’s total gross national income than the current budget.
However it welcomes the European Commission’s plans to give the EU new power to raise more of its own revenue.
Commissioner: Some budget cuts are needed
Debate on long-term EU budget
Budget Commissioner Gunther Oettinger says there has been "a lot of criticism" of the European Commission's draft budget plans.
Criticism has come from those who think the size of the budget is too large and those who think it is too small, he adds.
He confirms that the Commission will now outline sectoral proposals between today and 14 June, and defends plans for "limited" cuts in some areas.
Calling the departure of the UK - a net contributor - a "game-changer", he says it is not realistic to expect all programmes to continue as before.
"Cuts are necessary - anything else is not realism", he tells MEPs.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to coverage of this plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
First up this morning, MEPs will debate plans for the next long-term EU budget, which will run from 2021 to 2027, with EU budget commissioner Gunther Oettinger.
The European Commission presented a draft €1.27tn plan for the multi-year budget earlier this month, proposing cuts to agriculture subsidies but more money for security and research.
It also outlined plans to give the EU to raise more of its own money through levies on carbon emissions permits and plastic waste.
The final version of the budget must be signed off by the European Parliament as well as EU leaders – some of whom have been critical of the draft.