Summary
- Plenary begins at 1.30pm with Questions to the First Minister
- Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport: Rail Services and the South Wales Metro
- Statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Services: Update on Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board
- Statement by the Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning: Update on Welsh Language priorities
- Statement by the Leader of the House and Chief Whip: Update on the Better Jobs, Closer to Home Programme
- Statement by the Minister for Housing and Regeneration: Changes to the Park Homes Commission Rate