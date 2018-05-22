As it happened: Mark Zuckerberg faces MEPs

The sitting ends with Mr Zuckerberg pledging to follow up on other issues that he has not addressed in his closing speech.

This prompts some grumbling from Belgian MEP Philippe Lamberts, who says Mr Zuckerberg did not properly answer his questions.

"You asked for this format for a reason," he says.

Mr Zuckerberg says he will "make sure" the MEP gets answers to his questions.

Guy Verhofstadt also says there are more questions he wants answers to.