Hinkley Point mud dumping worries debated in Senedd

Huw Irranca-Davies, Minister for Children, Older People and Social Care, presents the Welsh Government's response to the report, which can be seen in detail here .

Six out of the seven recommendations are accepted, at least in principle.

Recommendation 6 is rejected: "That, given the likely increased regional divergence in approaches to intervention resulting from additional flexibility, the Welsh Government publish regular monitoring reports detailing any revisions to service provision by local authorities."

The Welsh Government's reason for rejecting is that "to reduce the reporting burden on local authorities Welsh Government has reduced and streamlined the amount of data required focussing on what’s necessary to produce the annual Flying Start Statistical Bulletin.

"Data on outreach is not collected at an all Wales level."