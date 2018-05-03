MPs question Davis over customs union

With the conclusion of the general debate, the Commons adjourns.

The day started with Exiting the EU questions, of which many were tabled along the same lines: what is the progress of negotiations? David Davis insisted that progress had been made on the issues of citizens rights and financial arrangements.

The government once again confirmed that they were seeking a special solution to the problem of the Northern Irish border.

The Business statement followed, with some legislation to be wrapped up next week.

The general debate raised issues over the ongoing row over immigration at the Home Office, NHS funding, young criminal barristers and workers' rights.

The Commons is not sitting on Monday due to the May bank holiday, but will return on Tuesday at 2.30pm with Health and Social Care questions.