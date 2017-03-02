MEPs remove prosecution immunity from Marine Le Pen

AFP Copyright: AFP

MEPs give their backing to legislation requiring EU governments to submit draft energy contracts with non-EU countries to the Commission before they are signed.

The Commission would then assess whether the draft complied with EU law. At the moment, countries only have to inform the Commission after deals are signed.

The new law is part of EU plans for an “energy union” within Europe to promote a more cohesive European energy market.

MEPs reached an agreement on the new law with national ministers in December, under which electricity contracts will be exempted from the requirement for EU assessment before being signed.

The new law will now enter into force when it is given final agreement from member states.