Reuters Copyright: Reuters Rishi Sunak was busy prepping yesterday for his upcoming keynote speech Image caption: Rishi Sunak was busy prepping yesterday for his upcoming keynote speech

Good morning and welcome to our final day of live coverage from the Conservative Party Conference.

Although the conference is coming to an end in Manchester, the issues hanging over the party in this part of England, namely HS2, look set to continue.

The BBC understands that Rishi Sunak will announce the scrapping of the high-speed rail line from West Midlands to Manchester in his speech today.

This speech could also be his last to conference before a general election, which is widely expected to be held next year, possibly in the autumn.

It's a huge moment for the PM, with the Conservative Party behind in the polls and a government attempting to change the political weather with its recent shift on Net Zero and announcements of exemptions and delays on several key green policies.

Our team here in London and at the conference in Manchester are poised to bring you key updates and snap analysis throughout the day, so stay with us.