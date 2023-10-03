Sunak is pressed again about Tory MPs expressing concern about losing control over HS2 and it being a distraction during the party conference.

The PM says he is talking to MPs who he says are not speaking about HS2.

Before ending the BBC Breakfast interview, he insists an offer of a 9% pay rise is on the table for the British Medical Association as he is asked about continuing strike action by junior doctors.

Sunak says it is based on the recommendation of an independent body as he finishes by saying waiting times in hospitals have been "brought right down".

Later today we'll be hearing from Health Secretary Steve Barclay at the Tory Party Conference.