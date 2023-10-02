Video content Video caption: We recognise taxes are too high, says Jeremy Hunt We recognise taxes are too high, says Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt’s message to Liz Truss and her supporters can be summed up in one word: no.

No tax cuts this year, no change of approach to business taxation, certainly no deviation from the central pillar of the government’s economic strategy – which is to prioritise bringing inflation down as fast as possible.

But, speaking to BBC Breakfast a short time ago, he did not rule out tax cuts next year.

And that is hardly a surprise, given the election is all but certain to take place in 2024. Conservative strategists will want to go into that contest either having just cut taxes or with a clear offer of tax cuts to come in the event of a fifth consecutive Conservative victory.

You also see from Hunt the contours of the argument about tax that the Conservatives will make against Labour at the election.

He said that Labour had increased taxes in almost all of their budgets when they were last in government. That is exactly the argument Labour are trying to neutralise by criticising the size of the current tax burden.