Rishi Sunak faces Laura Kuenssberg as Tory conference starts

Laura Kuenssberg: PM needs political superpowers to make his rebrand work

Live Reporting

Edited by Heather Sharp and Owen Amos

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    Rishi Sunak arriving in Manchester on Saturday with his wife, Akshata Murty
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Rishi Sunak arriving in Manchester on Saturday with his wife, Akshata Murty

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

    Today's big interview is with the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, appearing on the programme as the Conservative Party conference gets under way in Manchester.

    The conference follows some scaling back of the government's green policies, and suggestions the new HS2 rail line might not run to Manchester, as currently planned.

    I'm here with Anna Boyd and Jamie Whitehead. Stay with us for the key lines.

