The pace is quickening. The collective heart rate of Westminster is notching up.

The summit - a general election - is in sight, even if the time it'll take to reach it is still guesswork. (There has to be an election by the end of January 2025 at the absolute latest.)

Rishi Sunak's shift on green policies - revealed first by the BBC - felt like a beacon marking out this change.

Conservative campaign headquarters had been primed in advance and had their social media messaging ready to go, even if the leak to the BBC played havoc with their plans for 24 hours.

And there are other flashing lights wherever you look.

Not only was the man who is miles ahead in the polls glad-handing the president of France. But when Sky News pointed out that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had said "we don't want to diverge" from the EU if he becomes prime minister, cabinet minister Michael Gove was out in front of a camera having a pop at him within an hour or so.

Where a secretary of state instantly pounced on arguably rather loose language from Starmer, other cabinet ministers quickly followed suit.

The speed of the reaction was another illustration of campaign machines cranking up a gear.