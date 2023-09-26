Ed Davey to attack Tories over NHS in Lib Dem conference speech

Activists will be watching closely to see what Sir Ed Davey says
about Europe - an issue that has not been prominent on the conference floor
agenda, but is close to the hearts of party members.
Over the weekend, the party adopted a four-stage roadmap to the "longer-term
objective" of EU membership - but some activists are looking for clearer commitments,
and for the party leadership to talk about the issue more than it has done in
recent times.
Davey was heckled by a couple of members during a Q&A
session earlier in the conference.
For the party though, it’s a delicate balance, as it targets
a number of Tory-held, Leave-voting seats - particularly in south-west England - at the next general election.
Party officials are also trying to focus their campaigning
on issues - such as the NHS and the cost of living - they say feature more
prominently as voter priorities in opinion polls.
Analysis
Upbeat mood as Lib Dems feel they've got mojo back
Chris Mason
Political editor, reporting from Bournemouth
There is a something nostalgic about being at the seaside
for a party conference.
In recent years, big cities have become fashionable for
these kinds of shindigs.
Next week the Conservatives will be in Manchester. The week after Labour will be in Liverpool.
Not much sand and sea about. But plenty of it here.
Activists here are upbeat. This feels like a party that has
its mojo back, and knows who and where it is focused on.
Who? The Conservatives. Where? The south of England.
Expect a shedload of disparaging references about the Tories
in Ed Davey’s speech, and Labour barely getting a mention.
Why the Lib Dems might be more important than you think
Paul Seddon
Political reporter in Bournemouth
The Lib Dems only have 15 MPs currently, but a good
performance at the next general election, expected next year, could boost their
chances of playing kingmaker in a hung Parliament.
Ed Davey has said his party will not do another deal to share
power with the Tories.
But in media interviews, he has notably refused to say the
same about Labour - leaving the door open to some sort of tie-up with them, if they fall short of winning a majority of seats.
Although Davey hasn’t explicitly ruled this out, the mood
among activists I’ve sensed is that they would prefer not to enter into another
formal coalition, as Nick Clegg did with former Conservative PM David Cameron.
But some sort of looser arrangement - perhaps in a limited
number of policy areas - could provide the Lib Dems with a platform to enact some
of their policies.
When is the next general election?
Given the amount of talk about “the election” and “the next election”, you’d be forgiven for thinking we know when it will be… but we don’t.
The maximum term of a parliament is five years from the day on which it first met - and the current one first met on 17 December 2019 - which means the next election has to be called by 17 December 2024.
A few weeks are allowed after that date for an election campaign, taking the last possible date for an election to January 2025. But it’s considered unlikely anyone would want to kick off an election campaign just before Christmas.
There’s been speculation about “the spring” or “the autumn”. The prime minister decides the exact timing. So for now, we know it’s definitely looming, but it’s a case of wait and see on the date.
We’ve got some more details on the rules - you can read our explainer here.
Davey will make call to ‘tumble blue wall‘
Helen Catt
Political correspondent
This will be the first autumn conference speech that Sir Ed Davey has given since he became the Liberal Democrat leader.
It is also likely to be his last before a general election - and he will use it to rally his party for the contest. He'll call on them to bring the "blue wall" - as they describe their Conservative-held target seats - "tumbling down".
Davey will also set out the ground on which the Lib Dems hope to do that - drawing a link between health and care and the economy.
He's expected to say that economic growth will not be possible while millions of people remain on waiting lists or are unable to work through ill health. He will also criticise the Tories’ record on the NHS.
The speech will mark the culmination of a conference where the focus has been on trying to put the Lib Dems in the best position to try to win over Conservative voters - whenever the election may come.
They have been part of the UK political calendar for more than a century, but they only became big media events in the 1950s, when TV cameras were invited in for the first time.
The original purpose of conferences was to decide on party policy. These days, they are festivals of debate, socialising and partying lasting four or five days - like Glastonbury for political nerds, as someone once said.
The guest list features party members, think tanks, trade unions, charities and businesses who come together to share ideas, lobby politicians and debate policies.
They also provide fundraising opportunities for the parties - and an invaluable opportunity to get guaranteed media coverage.
To make time for conferences in politicians' busy schedules, Parliament usually enters a three-week recess in autumn.
You can read more here about what happens at party conferences - and when and where this year’s are taking place.
Five fun facts about Lib Dem leader
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
Sir Ed Davey has been leader of the Liberal Democrats since 2020. He studied at Oxford before becoming an MP in 1997. He’s married with two children, but here are some facts you may not know about him:
He almost became a spy as MI6 once tried to recruit him. He told the BBC: "I’d just been appointed to be the economic adviser to Paddy Ashdown, so I never became Double O Davey"
Davey has had some unexpected jobs. During a gap year before university, he worked in a pork pie factory and later on a campsite in France
In 1994, he received awards from the Royal Humane Society and the Chief Constable of the British Transport Police after rescuing a woman from the path of an oncoming train at Clapham Junction
Davey is a Notts County FC supporter and a big mushy pea fan
He told Metro that if a bust of him was to be made, he would like recycled tyres to be used
Political correspondent, reporting from Bournemouth
There's a quiet confidence about the Liberal Democrats here in Bournemouth.
Their conference is rarely as intense a spectacle as the Labour and Conservative equivalents.
At the traditional Liberal Democrat "Glee Club" party last night, the drinks and the songs were flowing, but it never threatened to get raucous.
Running through the various debates and fringe events in the past few days though is a genuine belief that the party can take major strides forward at the general election.
Sir Ed Davey's first job is to rally the troops ahead of what will be a gruelling campaign, whenever it comes.
He seems popular among the grassroots. I'm told mugs with his face on have sold out on the Lib Dem merchandise stand.
A big moment for the Lib Dems…
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Good afternoon and welcome.
The leaves are beginning to turn, there’s a nip in the air… so it must be time for the political parties to make their way to Liverpool (for the Labour Party), Manchester (for the Conservatives) and Bournemouth (the Lib Dems) for their annual conferences.
And this year’s season is an important one because the parties are very aware that, in all likelihood, there will be a general election by the end of next year (January 2025 is the very latest it could be held).
First up are the Lib Dems. Their event is well under way in Bournemouth, and today all eyes will be on leader Sir Ed Davey as he addresses the party faithful.
We’re expecting to hear from him at about 14:30, and you’ll be able to watch his speech at the top of this page.
Our political editor Chris Mason is there, and I’m here in London with Marita Moloney, Alexandra Fouché and André Rhoden Paul to bring you all the updates and analysis.
Analysis
On Saturday at the conference, Sir Ed Davey announced a plan for free social care in England, worth £5bn a year
-
On Sunday, he was heckled after insisting to delegates that he was "campaigning hard on Europe"
-
The party also adopted an early version of its manifesto for the general election, expected to take place next year
-
On Monday, the Lib Dems dropped plans to put a penny on income tax to invest in the NHS and social care. Davey told the BBC "the last thing" people needed was "yet more tax rises" during a cost-of-living crisis
-
Also on Monday, Lib Dem party members debated dropping a pledge to build 380,000 new homes a year in England, in favour of a promise of 150,000 new council or social homes. But delegates defied the leadership, rejecting calls to abandon the national targets
-
He almost became a spy as MI6 once tried to recruit him. He told the BBC: "I’d just been appointed to be the economic adviser to Paddy Ashdown, so I never became Double O Davey"
-
Davey has had some unexpected jobs. During a gap year before university, he worked in a pork pie factory and later on a campsite in France
-
In 1994, he received awards from the Royal Humane Society and the Chief Constable of the British Transport Police after rescuing a woman from the path of an oncoming train at Clapham Junction
-
Davey is a Notts County FC supporter and a big mushy pea fan
- He told Metro that if a bust of him was to be made, he would like recycled tyres to be used
