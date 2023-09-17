Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

As we‘ve reported, Ian Russell - and many other parents - have been tirelessly campaigning for new laws which will regulate tech companies and protect users from illegal and harmful content. Known as the Online Safety bill, it has taken years to get through parliament.

It was introduced in March 2022 under Boris Johnson's government and has been repeatedly altered during its passage through Parliament.

Critics of the bill claimed parts of it posed a risk to free speech, but the bill is returning to the House of Commons on Tuesday for its final stages, and is expected to become law before Christmas.

In June this year, Russell said: "It's absolutely vital if we're to learn lessons and find out how to make this great and fantastic digital world safer for everyone, and particularly children, to use.”

