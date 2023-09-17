As we‘ve reported, Ian Russell - and many other parents - have been tirelessly campaigning for new laws which will regulate tech companies and protect users from illegal and harmful content. Known as the Online Safety bill, it has taken years to get through parliament.
Critics of the bill claimed parts of it posed a risk to free speech, but the bill is returning to the House of Commons on Tuesday for its final stages, and is expected to become law before Christmas.
In June this year, Russell said: "It's absolutely vital if we're to learn lessons and find out how to make this great and fantastic digital world safer for everyone, and particularly children, to use.”
Stick with us as we bring you what Russell has to say
Newspaper headlines: Russell Brand allegations and 'crisis-hit NHS'
Many of Sunday's papers lead with what the Sun on Sunday calls the "bombshell allegations" about Russell Brand. The Sunday Times describes him as an alleged "sex predator who hid in plain sight", saying rumours of "sinister behaviour" were "said to have been an open secret" in the industry.
As always, a panel of guests are in the studio to help Laura
Kuenssberg pick apart this week’s interviews and look more broadly at the
issues raised. Sharing their thoughts this week will be:
Scottish
novelist Irvine Welsh - a best-selling author renowned for novels such as
Trainspotting and Glue
Columnist
Jane Moore - who writes for The Sun newspaper and is also known for being a
regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women
Social
activist Nimco Ali - the CEO of The Five Foundation, which advocates for
better funding streams to women in Africa
Who is on the show?
Let’s have a look at who Laura’s guests are this week.
James Cleverly was
made foreign secretary this time last year when Liz Truss vacated the role as
she became prime minister. He was previously, albeit briefly, education
secretary but was a minister in the Foreign Office, with responsibility for
Europe and North America, when Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Cleverly
served in the army, rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel.
Labour's Pat McFadden recently
got a new job as the party's shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and
national campaign co-ordinator. McFadden has served as member of parliament for
Wolverhampton South East since 2005, and was also shadow chief secretary to the
treasury before being moved in the recent shadow cabinet reshuffle.
Turning to the issue of the Online Safety Bill, Ian Russell will be in the studio. His
daughter Molly Russell ended her life in 2017 aged just 14 after viewing
suicide and self-harm content online. Last year a coroner ruled images of
self-harm and suicide she viewed "shouldn't have been available for a
child to see". Ian has long campaigned for better protection online from
social media platforms.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s interviews, reaction and analysis on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
This morning’s big political interview is Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.
Kuenssberg will also speak to Labour's shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden and Ian Russell, whose daughter Molly died in 2017, about his campaigning to protect children online.
As ever, the programme’s due to kick off at 09:00 BST - you can watch it live on BBC One and iPlayer or by clicking the Play button at the top of this page.
Stay with us for updates and analysis from the show.
Labour - damned if they dare, damned if they don't?
Laura Kuenssberg
Presenter, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Too boring? Too serious? Too left wing? Too right wing? Too much of a mystery still?
For a long time, Keir Starmer's Labour has been miles ahead in the opinion polls. And even before that, for a very long time, he has faced calls to be more explicit about his priorities.
When he ran to become leader, promising "moral socialism", I wondered what his priorities were as he did his first interview as part of his campaign to take on the job.
Even then, he carefully refused to say if his politics were closer to Jeremy Corbyn's or Tony Blair's.
Read Laura’s full analysis here.
