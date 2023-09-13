Edited by Jamie Whitehead and Jasmine Taylor-Coleman
HoCCopyright: HoC
Post update
Post update
Conservative MP Fabricant complains about HS2 works
House of CommonsCopyright: House of Commons
Post update
Will PM put protections in place as AI becomes more prevalent?
People shouldn't have to give everything up for net zero - PM
Post update
Post update
Post update
Post update
Big issues rear their heads again as MPs raise Raac
There’s a tendency in Westminster to get very excited about the big story of the day but to forget issues which were dominating discussion weeks, days or even hours beforehand.
Keir Starmer tried to tie together various thorny issues for the government into one set of questions this week, rather than simply focusing on China as some might have anticipated.
In the questions that followed the Labour leader, there was a reminder, too, of the big issue from last week, which Starmer only mentioned in passing: concrete.
Labour’s Kate Hollern said that a school in her Blackburn constituency was struggling to get in touch with the government about the possibility it has Raac. Rishi Sunak reassured her the government would work with the school. But it’s a reminder that just because issues drop down the political agenda, it doesn’t always mean they are solved..
Why are MPs wearing wheat?
In case you were wondering why some MPs were wearing wheatsheaf badges - it is to show their support of Back British Farming Day.
The National Farmers' Union says it is a day to celebrate farmers and growers in Britain.
Here's another question about the crumbling concrete crisis that followed a little later.
Labour's Florence Eshalomi raises the possibility of RAAC in military buildings. Eshalomi asks Sunak if he can guarantee the safety of military personnel and equipment or whether this is "another ticking time bomb the government didn't see coming".
Sunak replies that across the public sector, departments follow the technical guidance on RAAC and identify and mitigate as required.
And with that we'll leave the questions in the Commons and turn to analysis and dissecting the action.
Headteacher 'desperately seeking help' with RAAC - Labour MP
Let's go back now to Labour's Kate Hollern, who said earlier that a headteacher at a school in her Blackburn constituency was desperately seeking help after a RAAC survey was inconclusive.
She says that an urgent inspection that was supposed to follow has not been arranged and that buildings have been closed leading to children having to cram into the dining room. She asks the PM and his ministers to investigate urgently.
Sunak says he is sorry for the disruption and adds that education department is rapidly inspecting all potentially affected schools.
BBC Verify
Are there 4,000 extra prison officers?
Earlier in the debate, the prime minister said: "In last few years [there have been an] extra 4,000 prison officers."
The latest figures for England and Wales from the Ministry of Justice show the total number of band 3-5 prison officers (that’s a figure excluding managers and support staff) is 22,426.
That total is 4,000 more than where it was in March 2017 - six years ago.
But it is still almost 2,500 below where it was at the end of March 2010.
Conservative MP Philip Davies says that it is vitally important we "retain, recruit and protect" prison officers. He asks whether the PM will stop any prisoner who assaults an officer from being released early from jail. He also attacks Labour, saying they normally only want those who "misgender people" to be in prison - to laughter from the house.
Sunak responds by saying that prisoners who are violent should face the "full consequences of their actions". He adds that Police, Crimes, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 increased the maximum penalty to two years for those who assault emergency workers - including prison workers.
When will PM take energy security seriously, asks Labour MP
Labour's Emma Hardy says UK bill payers are facing an extra £1bn on their bills because of the government's failure to secure new offshore wind contracts.
When will the PM take energy security seriously and protects us from the whims of fossil fuel autocrats, she asks.
Sunak says he does take the issue seriously and accuses Labour of wanting to cut off access to homegrown oil and gas, which he says would increase reliance on dictators and be bad for the climate as imported gas increases emissions.
Conservative MP Fabricant complains about HS2 works
Michael Fabricant complains about road and footpath closures in Lichfield, saying it's because of HS2. He calls it the most "dysfunctional organisation" he's had to deal with.
Fabricant asks for HS2 to be restructured and in the long-term stopped at the end of phase 1 of the high-speed rail project.
Sunak says he understands the frustrations that HS2 works are causing, and the transport secretary will hold HS2 to account.
This week's session has now ended but we're continuing to bring you some of the highlights of the debate.
Derek Twigg of the Labour party says there is an increasing number of people dying while waiting on NHS waiting lists for treatment. "Is the PM ashamed that people are dying needlessly on his watch?"
Sunak blames the high waiting lists on the pandemic, and says that the government has put in place record funding to ease the burden on the NHS.
He adds "gently", however, that the waiting lists are not coming down is because of repeated strike action - which he alleges the Labour MP and his colleagues support. Why should patients be deprived of life saving care because of industrial action? he questions, to cheers in the house.
Will PM put protections in place as AI becomes more prevalent?
A little earlier, Conservative Saqib Bhatti says AI will transform humanity and asks if the PM will put in place appropriate guard rails to protect society as the technology becomes more prevalent.
Sunak agrees and says he wants to take a proportionate approach. He adds that he is looking forward to discussing it with global leaders at the upcoming AI summit to be held in the UK.
People shouldn't have to give everything up for net zero - PM
Daisy Cooper MP of the Liberal Democrats says Luton airport is massively expanding its capacity, flying in the face of advice from climate advisers. So is the PM going to ignore the advice, she asks?
Sunak responds by saying that getting to net zero shouldn't mean people should give up the things they enjoy doing. The government is investing in new technologies - such as sustainable aviation fuel - to decarbonise the aviation industry, and not force "force people to give everything up".
Triple lock comes up again
Labour's Ashley Dalton asks the PM again what his position on the "triple lock" for pensions is. She says the chancellor's advisers say it is not sustainable, but No 10 officials, when asked, say the government is committed to it.
The PM says the government is committed to the triple lock, saying it was "this government that introduced it".
When will cancer targets be met? - Lib Dem leader
And now we move to bring you questions from backbenchers. Liberal Democrat Ed Davey says 22,000 people waited more than four months to start treatment for cancer - twice as long as the govenrment's pledge. Can the PM tell those on waiting lists "when will the cancer target be met", he asks?
Sunak replies that the pandemic has had a significant impact on cancer appointments. He says there are hundreds more oncologists working this year compared to last year, adding that cancer treatment is at "record levels" at the moment and that the authorities are making progress at improving it further.
Both men attempt to traduce each other's character, says Chris Mason
Chris Mason
Political editor
The exchanges between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer felt rather scattergun today - from the escaped terror suspect to China, to small boats crossing the Channel.
But what united the exchanges was attempts by both men to traduce each other’s character and judgement.
Keir Starmer branded Sunak ‘inaction man'; Sunak claimed Starmer was "principle free, conviction free".
The SNP leader at Westminster, Stephen Flynn, returns to a familiar theme for him - pointing out what he claims are the similarities between the Conservatives and Labour. His case study this week: both main parties at Westminster not committing to renewing what is called the ‘triple lock’ on the state pension.
Following up, Flynn says there is now a "consensus" between the Tories and Labour over the future of the triple lock, accusing both parties of putting it at risk.
He asks whether Sunak's government or a future Labour government will scrap it first.
In reply, Sunak repeats that the government remains "committed" to the triple lock promise.
He says pensioners have seen "record increases" in state pensions under the Conservatives, and highlights additional support provided more recently to help with rising living costs.
Will PM commit to triple lock? - SNP's Stephen Flynn
SNP leader Stephen Flynn says the PM spends more money on heating his pool than the state pension, and therefore might not be invested in his question.
He asks if Sunak will commit his party to maintaining the state pension triple lock beyond the next general election.
Sunak replies that it was his party that introduced the triple lock and delivered a £3,000 increase in state pensions since 2010.
Our track record is clear, he says, adding that the Conservatives have always stood up for pensioners.
Sunak finishes by defending his government, which he says in the past week has announced a landmark deal for British scientists and attracted £500m for the auto industry.
He accuses Starmer of being "locked away with Labour's union paymasters" while the Conservatives are working for the "hardworking British public".
Every week the PM comes here saying nothing is his fault, Starmer says - the PM is trying to convince anyone who is still listening that everything is great.
The truth is the floor fell in for millions of families because of the "economic mayhem" the Conservatives created, Starmer says. "The classroom ceilings collapsed because he cut vital school budgets," he adds.
And now the walls of our national security have been breached because they ignored repeated warnings, Starmer says.
"No-one voted for this shambles. No-one voted for him."
When will he give the British public a say? Starmer asks.
In response, Sunak doesn't respond to Starmer's "inaction man" jibe.
Instead, he criticises Labour over its decision to vote against the government's plans to scrap water pollution rules, calling it a "cheap political hit".
Adding that the government's plans would deliver jobs, he has his own dig at the Labour leader, saying he had moved from a "builder to a blocker" and accusing him of lacking convictions.
Starmer says Sunak is 'inaction man'
Starmer labels Sunak "inaction man" who fails to heed warnings and blames others for the consequences.
He notes that in the past year 40,000 people have crossed the channel in small boats. He says the PM has failed to stop terrorists strolling out of prison, failed to protect Britain against hostile states and failed to stop the boats.
How can anyone trust him to run the country? he asks.