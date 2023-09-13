There’s a tendency in Westminster to get very excited about the big story of the day but to forget issues which were dominating discussion weeks, days or even hours beforehand.

Keir Starmer tried to tie together various thorny issues for the government into one set of questions this week, rather than simply focusing on China as some might have anticipated.

In the questions that followed the Labour leader, there was a reminder, too, of the big issue from last week, which Starmer only mentioned in passing: concrete.

Labour’s Kate Hollern said that a school in her Blackburn constituency was struggling to get in touch with the government about the possibility it has Raac. Rishi Sunak reassured her the government would work with the school. But it’s a reminder that just because issues drop down the political agenda, it doesn’t always mean they are solved..