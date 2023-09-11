Oliver Dowden in the House of Commons
Deputy PM to speak as researcher rejects China spy claims

  1. Sunak raises issue with China at G20

    Rishi Sunak speaking to reporters at the G20 in India last week, standing in front of a long line of flags from around the world
    Copyright: PA Media

    The emergence of the arrests in March published in the Sunday Times occurred at an awkward time for Rishi Sunak, who was due to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the G20 Summit in India.

    A No 10 spokesperson said the prime minister used the meeting to convey "his significant concerns about Chinese interference the UK's parliamentary democracy".

  2. What’s happening in Parliament?

    A series of statements are planned in the House of Commons this afternoon in response.

    First up, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle will make a statement in Parliament at around 14.30 BST.

    This will then be followed by an update from Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden to keep MPs in the loop on the situation.

    Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is also due to address the House of Commons later for a statement on the G20 summit, so it could be quite a lengthy afternoon of spying updates.

  3. Here’s what we know so far

    For anyone new to this story, here’s a summary of the situation as it stands:

    • A Parliamentary researcher has been arrested under anti-espionage laws over claims he was spying for the Chinese government
    • The man - who the BBC is not naming - says he is "completely innocent" in a statement released through lawyers
    • The researcher is one of two men arrested in March under the Official Secrets Act, police have confirmed
    • One of the men, in his 30s, was detained in Oxfordshire, while the other, in his 20s, was arrested in Edinburgh
    • Sources have told the BBC one of them was a parliamentary researcher involved in international affairs issues
    • It is understood the researcher had access to several Conservative MPs
    • Both men have been released on bail and are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, which oversees espionage-related offences

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage, as we're due to have updates on allegations a Parliamentary researcher was spying for China.

    The researcher in question has released a statement saying he is completely innocent, and that he has spent his career highlighting the threats from Beijing.

    He was one of two men arrested in March under the Official Secrets Act.

    First up, we'll hear from Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle. Later, both deputy PM Oliver and Dowden and PM Rishi Sunak are due to speak.

    Stick with us as we bring all the latest lines.

