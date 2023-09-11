Deputy PM to speak as researcher rejects China spy claims

The emergence of the arrests in March published in the Sunday Times occurred at an awkward\ntime for Rishi Sunak, who was due to meet with Chinese\nPremier Li Qiang at the G20 Summit in India. A No 10 spokesperson said the prime minister used the meeting to convey\n"his significant concerns about Chinese interference the UK's\nparliamentary democracy".
Parliamentary researcher has been arrested under anti-espionage laws over
claims he was spying for the Chinese government
man - who the BBC is not naming - says he is "completely innocent" in a statement released through lawyers
The researcher is one of two men arrested in March under the
Official Secrets Act, police have confirmed
One of the men, in his 30s, was detained in Oxfordshire, while
the other, in his 20s, was arrested in Edinburgh
Sources have told the BBC one of them was a parliamentary
researcher involved in international affairs issues
It is understood the researcher had access to several
Conservative MPs
Both men have been released on bail and are being investigated
by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, which oversees
espionage-related offences
Sunak raises issue with China at G20
What’s happening in Parliament?
A series of statements are planned in the House of Commons this afternoon in response.
First up, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle will make a statement in Parliament at around 14.30 BST.
This will then be followed by an update from Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden to keep MPs in the loop on the situation.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is also due to address the House of Commons later for a statement on the G20 summit, so it could be quite a lengthy afternoon of spying updates.
Here’s what we know so far
For anyone new to this story, here’s a summary of the situation as it stands:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage, as we're due to have updates on allegations a Parliamentary researcher was spying for China.
The researcher in question has released a statement saying he is completely innocent, and that he has spent his career highlighting the threats from Beijing.
He was one of two men arrested in March under the Official Secrets Act.
First up, we'll hear from Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle. Later, both deputy PM Oliver and Dowden and PM Rishi Sunak are due to speak.
Stick with us as we bring all the latest lines.