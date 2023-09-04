PA Media Copyright: PA Media

It's a big day for Sir Keir Starmer. As well as his reshuffle, today marks another highly anticipated event - Sue Gray’s first day as his chief of staff.

Gray is the former top civil servant who rose to prominence as the government's Partygate investigator.

The Cabinet Office accused her of breaking certain rules by accepting the job from Starmer, because civil servants are expected to be politically impartial.

But Gray was cleared to work for Labour by Parliament's appointments adviser earlier this summer.