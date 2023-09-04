It's a big day for Sir Keir Starmer. As well as his reshuffle, today marks another highly anticipated event - Sue Gray’s first day as his chief of staff. Gray is the former top civil servant who rose to prominence as the government's Partygate investigator. The Cabinet Office accused her of breaking certain rules by accepting the job from Starmer, because civil servants are expected to be politically impartial. But Gray was cleared to work for Labour by Parliament's appointments adviser earlier this summer.
Live Reporting
Edited by Alexandra Fouché
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
Read more on this here
EPACopyright: EPA
Meanwhile, it's Sue Gray’s first day in her new role
It's a big day for Sir Keir Starmer. As well as his reshuffle, today marks another highly anticipated event - Sue Gray’s first day as his chief of staff.
Gray is the former top civil servant who rose to prominence as the government's Partygate investigator.
The Cabinet Office accused her of breaking certain rules by accepting the job from Starmer, because civil servants are expected to be politically impartial.
But Gray was cleared to work for Labour by Parliament's appointments adviser earlier this summer.
What might be in store for Angela Rayner?
Ione Wells
Political correspondent
There is much speculation over what role Sir Keir may give to his deputy - Angela Rayner.
She was directly elected to be deputy leader by party members. That means she'll keep that position no matter what.
But she also currently shadows the Cabinet Office brief - held by the deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden for the Conservatives.
She's focused heavily in recent years on scrutinising ethical issues in politics, from so-called "sleaze" to accusing her opposite numbers of "wasting taxpayers' money".
Some Labour sources expect she may be put in charge of running a specific, domestic policy area instead.
What might change?
Among the names tipped for promotion is the chair of Parliament's business committee, Darren Jones.
He is widely regarded as an effective communicator, earning positive headlines for his grilling of companies such as Thames Water, Royal Mail and P&O at various committee hearings.
What position he might fill is not clear - possibly environment, if Jim McMahon is demoted.
There is also a vacancy to shadow the government's new Science, Innovation and Technology secretary.
Jones has been vocal about Artificial Intelligence (AI) too, saying that technology can be a “force for good” if adopted in the right way.
Lucy Powell currently covers the digital, culture and media brief for Labour, so could also be a potential candidate should this role be filled.
Keir Starmer’s deputy, Angela Rayner, is also in line for a new role. But more on that in a bit.
Welcome
Hello, you join us as we wait for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to announce a reshuffle of his cabinet.
The move is expected on the same day that MPs return to Parliament after the summer recess.
It is not thought Starmer will swap his most senior colleagues - including the shadow secretaries of state Rachel Reeves, Wes Streeting and Yvette Cooper.
But there is speculation over what role he may give to his deputy - Angela Rayner.
Stick with us as we bring you the latest news, reaction and analysis.