Hunt to be quizzed by Kuenssberg after crumbly concrete revelations

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s interviews, reaction and analysis on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg - the first show since the summer parliamentary break.

This morning’s big political interview is with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt who is likely to be quizzed not only on the UK economy but also on the closure of school buildings in England due to the risk of dangerous concrete collapses.

Laura Kuenssberg will also speak to Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson. Stay with us for updates and analysis from the show.