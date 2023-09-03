The damage inside the hall of a school in Leicester
Live

Hunt to be quizzed by Kuenssberg after crumbly concrete revelations

preview
7
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Alex Therrien

All times stated are UK

  1. Who’s on the panel?

    As ever, there‘ll also be a panel of guests in the studio to help Laura Kuenssberg pick apart this week’s interviews and look more broadly at the issues raised.

    Sharing their thoughts this week will be:

    • TV presenter Piers Morgan
    • Chef and writer Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall
    • And England’s children’s commissioner Rachel de Souza
    Piers Morgan
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Piers Morgan will be among the panellists

  2. Welcome back after the parliamentary break

    Alex Therrien

    Live reporter

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s interviews, reaction and analysis on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg - the first show since the summer parliamentary break.

    This morning’s big political interview is with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt who is likely to be quizzed not only on the UK economy but also on the closure of school buildings in England due to the risk of dangerous concrete collapses.

    Laura Kuenssberg will also speak to Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson. Stay with us for updates and analysis from the show.

Back to top