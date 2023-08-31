It is Grant Shapps. So said a text from one of Shapps’ ministerial colleagues to me at about 08:15 this morning.

And then, 40 minutes or so later, he turns up in Downing Street with a big smile at about the time we were expecting the new defence secretary to be appointed.

He is currently in the building, and we await the official announcement.

But, this being Westminster, the chat among his colleagues about his suitability or otherwise for the job has already begun.

"He’s the right calibre" says one senior figure. "The key thing in the Ministry of Defence is not favouring any of the forces over any of the others. I think as an outsider he will be able to do that."

Another colleague is less positive.

"We've gone for media over capabilities. The minister for the Today programme is the minister for defence" this minister reflects – suggesting Shapps' reputation as a good communicator has been put before anything else.