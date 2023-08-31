Grant Shapps set to be confirmed as new defence secretary
Chris Mason
Political editor
It is Grant Shapps. So said a text from one of Shapps’ ministerial colleagues to me at about 08:15 this morning.
And then, 40 minutes or so later, he turns up in Downing Street with a big smile at about the time we were expecting the new defence secretary to be appointed.
He is currently in the building, and we await the official announcement.
But, this being Westminster, the chat among his colleagues about his suitability or otherwise for the job has already begun.
"He’s the right calibre" says one senior figure. "The key thing in the Ministry of Defence is not favouring any of the forces over any of the others. I think as an outsider he will be able to do that."
Another colleague is less positive.
"We've gone for media over capabilities. The minister for the Today programme is the minister for defence" this minister reflects – suggesting Shapps' reputation as a good communicator has been put before anything else.
Wallace warned army had been hollowed out
Back in February, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC the UK needed to start "investing in defence properly".
UK and European officials have raised concerns over the state of the British armed forces.
BreakingShapps set to be named new defence secretary
Chris Mason
Political editor
Energy Secretary Grant Shapps is expected to be named by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as his new defence secretary shortly.
Labour praise Wallace's leadership at the MoD
The Labour Party says outgoing Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has shown "important leadership in supporting Ukraine from the start" following his resignation in the last hour.
In a statement, a party source said: "Labour will continue
to stand shoulder to shoulder with the government in support of the people of
Ukraine until the war against Russia is won.
"We have to stay the
course and see this through."
But there was also criticism from the opposition, saying his record on the British armed forces "has been poor".
Quote Message: The new defence secretary needs to get a grip, boost British forces and give them the resources, kit and accommodation they deserve." from Labour Party source
The new defence secretary needs to get a grip, boost British forces and give them the resources, kit and accommodation they deserve."
Grant Shapps arrives at No 10
Energy Secretary Grant Shapps, who has not been one of the names mentioned as a possible replacement for Ben Wallace, has arrived at No 10 Downing Street.
Could he be Rishi Sunak's pick for the boss of the MoD? Stay with us as we find out together.
What next for Wallace?
Ben Wallace said last monthhe would quit his post at the next reshuffle of
government ministers, and leave Parliament at the next general election.
Wallace has served continuously as a minister under five
prime ministers, having originally been appointed by David Cameron as a government
whip in 2014.
He went on to be a Northern Ireland minister, security minister
and has been defence secretary since July 2019.
Earlier this year he was tipped to be the new Nato secretary
general, but, in June, he told the Economist: "It's not going to happen."
Despite his obvious enthusiasm to succeed current Nato chief Jens
Stoltenberg as the next head of Nato, Wallace appears to have failed to get the
backing of key allies to secure the top job.
In July. Stoltenberg’s mandate was
extended until 1 October 2024.
Who might replace Ben Wallace?
James Heappey and Liam Fox are two of the well-known names
in the frame for the post of Defence Secretary.
Heappey, the current Armed Forces Minister, is a former soldier
who served in Afghanistan. He has been an MP since 2015. Heappey endorsed
former PM Boris Johnson during the 2019 leadership election, and went on to
serve as his parliamentary private secretary.
The Daily
Telegraph claims Liam Fox - who was defence secretary in
2010 under Prime Minister David Cameron - is also a "leading candidate"
for the job.
Fox was an ardent supporter of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
during his campaign for the Conservative leadership in 2022.
He stepped down from the role of defence secretary 12 years
ago, after it emerged the best man at his wedding, Adam Werritty, joined him on 18 foreign trips and handed out business cards suggesting he was
his adviser - despite having no official role.
Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen is another name
touted as a possible successor to Wallace.
The former management consultant has held a number of
government roles including parliamentary under-secretary for arts, heritage and
tourism (2017-18) and city minister (2018-22).
Downing Street has refused to comment on who might replace Wallace.
Sunak praised Wallace for his tenure as defence secretary
Ben Wallace formally submitted his resignation to the prime minister this morning.
Let's have a closer look at the letters which were exchanged between the prime minister and Ben Wallace back in July.
In his letter to Rishi Sunak, Wallace wrote: "The Ministry of Defence is back on the path to being once again world class with world class people.
"The United Kingdom is respected around the world for our armed forces and that respect has only grown more since the war in Ukraine.
"I know you agree with me that we must not return to the days where defence was viewed as a discretionary spend by government and savings were achieved by hollowing out."
The PM praised Mr Wallace in his response telling him the defence secretary leaves the office with his "thanks and respect".
BreakingShapps confirmed as new defence secretary
It's official. Grant Shapps has been confirmed as the new defence secretary.
Johnson welcomes prospect of Shapps at defence
Former prime minister Boris Johnson appointed Wallace as defence secretary when he entered Downing Street in 2019.
On X, formerly Twitter, he welcomed Shapps' expected appointment..
