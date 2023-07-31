North Sea Oil
Live

New oil and gas licences for North Sea as carbon capture scheme confirmed

preview
18,140
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Jamie Whitehead

All times stated are UK

  1. Sunak interview wrapped up

    The short interview with Rishi Sunak comes to an end - and the PM says he will come back on programme at some point.

  2. We'll hit net zero in a pragmatic way - Sunak

    Sunak is asked if the UK is meeting its climate change targets, as it announces new fossil fuel licences.

    He says the UK has met every single government target it has set itself.

    The prime minister says the country will transition to net zero in a "proportionate and pragmatic way" that does not add costs to families' bills.

    Finally, he says he is flying to Scotland this morning - "as he normally would".

    But as the interview gets heated, he says it's the wrong approach just to ban things, and to suggest no-one should ever fly or go on holoiday.

  3. BreakingWe'll still need oil and gas even in net zero - Sunak

    Sunak is asked about the issuing of at least 100 new North Sea oil and gas drilling licences - and he's asked how that will help get to net zero.

    Sunak says that when the UK reaches net zero in 2050, a quarter of our energy needs will still come from oil and gas.

    He says by not relying on foreign dictators for energy, it's better for the environment .

  4. Carbon capture will help transition to net zero -Sunak

    On carbon capture, Sunak says funding will be available for firms with a "sound business case".

    He describes it as "great and exciting news" - and says it will help the transition to net zero.

  5. BreakingWe're securing the UK's energy security - Sunak

    Rishi Sunak begins by explaining why this morning's interview is only five minutes long - he's travelling to Scotland as we speak, he says.

    Sunak is asked if he's announced this funding because he's targeting north-east Scotland in the next election?

    Sunak says it's about strengthening the whole of the UK's energy security, amid the "impact of Putin's war".

    Investing in the North Sea is an important way to guard against that, he says.

  6. Rishi Sunak on Good Morning Scotland

    Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is live on BBC's Good Morning Scotland to discuss government’s green energy plan.

    You can listen to his interview by clicking play at the top of this page.

    Stay with us as we bring you what he says.

  7. BreakingFunding secured for Scottish carbon capture

    We're just hearing now Downing Street has confirmed millions of pounds of funding for a carbon capture and storage scheme - the first of its kind in Scotland.

    The Acorn Project at St Fergus, Aberdeenshire, would take greenhouse gas emissions and store them under the North Sea.

    There will be a separate project in the Humber.

    New North Sea oil and gas licences will also be issued.

  8. What is carbon capture?

    Burning fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal to generate electricity emit carbon dioxide (CO2), which is the main driver of climate change.

    The carbon capture process stops most of the CO2 produced from being released, and either re-uses it or stores it underground.

    Although seen by some as a crucial tool to tackling global warming, some environmentalists view it as a distraction from the urgent need to cut emissions.

    Others view it as a greenwashing tactic designed to keep the fossil fuel industry in business.

    Gas flow
    Copyright: .

  9. Tory tensions over green policies

    Rishi Sunak
    Copyright: PA Media

    Today’s developments come amid tensions within the Conservative Party over its green policies, as questions are raised about the government’s ability to meet its net zero target by 2050.

    Climate advisers have warned that without much faster action the UK risks falling behind in its efforts to reach net zero, which means no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

    Sunak has said he is committed to meeting the target in a “pragmatic and proportionate way” but without “unnecessarily adding costs and burdens to families”.

    The prime minister faces calls from within his party to change the deadline for the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesels cars - although he said over the weekend he was not planning to do so.

    There has also been debate over the expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez), which was widely seen as helping the Tories seal a narrow victory in the Uxbridge by-election.

    Since that result, Sunak has pursued a strong “pro-motorist” message, including over the weekend saying he would review low-traffic neighbourhoods – which aim to reduce traffic and emissions in certain areas - in England.

  10. What is the Acorn Project?

    St Fergus gas terminal
    Copyright: North Sea Midstream Partners

    Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce millions of pounds of investment for the Acorn Project, a carbon capture development in Scotland, this morning.

    But what is it?

    The Acorn Project, located at the St Fergus gas terminal close to Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, has been under development in various forms for more than a decade.

    It is a joint venture between Shell UK and three other companies.

    The developers of the project had hoped to be one of the first projects of its kind to receive government backing in 2021, but it lost out to two projects in the north of England around the Humber and Mersey.

    It had been described as “shovel ready” but was instead placed on a reserve list.

  11. Good morning

    Jamie Whitehead

    Live reporter

    Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is to set out the UK’s energy security plans during a visit to north-east Scotland. Sunak is expected to announce that the government will provide millions of pounds of funding for a carbon capture project in Aberdeenshire during his trip.

    If given the go-ahead, the Acorn Project in St Fergus would be Scotland's first carbon capture and storage facility. The scheme would see harmful greenhouse gas emissions piped under the North Sea.

    But critics say carbon capture is a greenwashing tactic designed to keep the fossil fuel industry in business.

    Sunak will be speaking to BBC Radio‘s Good Morning Scotland programme shortly.

    Stay with us and we’ll bring you the latest from that interview and other updates.

Back to top