The short interview with Rishi Sunak comes to an end - and the PM says he will come back on programme at some point.
We'll hit net zero in a pragmatic way - Sunak
Sunak is asked if the UK is meeting its climate change targets, as it announces new fossil fuel licences.
He says the UK has met every single government target it has set itself.
The prime minister says the country will transition to net zero in a "proportionate and pragmatic way" that does not add costs to families' bills.
Finally, he says he is flying to Scotland this morning - "as he normally would".
But as the interview gets heated, he says it's the wrong approach just to ban things, and to suggest no-one should ever fly or go on holoiday.
BreakingWe'll still need oil and gas even in net zero - Sunak
Sunak is asked about the issuing of at least 100 new North Sea oil and gas drilling licences - and he's asked how that will help get to net zero.
Sunak says that when the UK reaches net zero in 2050, a quarter of our energy needs will still come from oil and gas.
He says by not relying on foreign dictators for energy, it's better for the environment .
Carbon capture will help transition to net zero -Sunak
On carbon capture, Sunak says funding will be available for firms with a "sound business case".
He describes it as "great and exciting news" - and says it will help the transition to net zero.
BreakingWe're securing the UK's energy security - Sunak
Rishi Sunak begins by explaining why this morning's interview is only five minutes long - he's travelling to Scotland as we speak, he says.
Sunak is asked if he's announced this funding because he's targeting north-east Scotland in the next election?
Sunak says it's about strengthening the whole of the UK's energy security, amid the "impact of Putin's war".
Investing in the North Sea is an important way to guard against that, he says.
Rishi Sunak on Good Morning Scotland
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is live on BBC's Good Morning
Scotland to discuss government’s green energy plan.
You can listen to his interview by clicking play at the top of
this page.
Stay with us as we bring you
what he says.
BreakingFunding secured for Scottish carbon capture
We're just hearing now Downing Street has confirmed millions of
pounds of funding for a carbon capture and storage scheme - the first of its
kind in Scotland.
The Acorn Project at St Fergus, Aberdeenshire, would take
greenhouse gas emissions and store them under the North Sea.
There will be a separate project in the Humber.
New North Sea oil and gas licences will also be issued.
What is carbon capture?
Burning fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal to generate
electricity emit carbon dioxide (CO2), which is the main driver of climate
change.
The carbon capture process stops most of the CO2 produced from
being released, and either re-uses it or stores it underground.
Although seen by some as a crucial tool to tackling global
warming, some environmentalists view it as a distraction from the urgent need
to cut emissions.
Others view it as a greenwashing tactic designed to keep the
fossil fuel industry in business.
.Copyright: .
Tory tensions over green policies
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Today’s developments come amid
tensions within the Conservative Party over its green policies, as questions
are raised about the government’s ability to meet its net zero target by 2050.
Climate advisers have warned that
without much faster action the UK risks falling behind in its efforts to reach
net zero, which means no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases
in the atmosphere.
Sunak has said he is committed to
meeting the target in a “pragmatic and proportionate way” but without
“unnecessarily adding costs and burdens to families”.
The prime minister
faces calls from within his party to change the deadline for the 2030 ban on
the sale of new petrol and diesels cars - although he said over the weekend he
was not planning to do so.
There has also been debate over
the expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez), which was widely seen
as helping the Tories seal a narrow victory in the Uxbridge by-election.
Since that result, Sunak has
pursued a strong “pro-motorist” message, including over the weekend saying he would
review low-traffic neighbourhoods – which aim to reduce traffic and emissions
in certain areas - in England.
What is the Acorn Project?
North Sea Midstream PartnersCopyright: North Sea Midstream Partners
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is
expected to announce millions of pounds of investment for the Acorn Project, a
carbon capture development in Scotland, this morning.
But what is it?
The Acorn Project, located at the
St Fergus gas terminal close to Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, has been under
development in various forms for more than a decade.
It is a joint venture between
Shell UK and three other companies.
The developers of the project had
hoped to be one of the first projects of its kind to receive government backing
in 2021, but it lost out to two projects in the north of England around the
Humber and Mersey.
It had been described as “shovel
ready” but was instead placed on a reserve list.
Good morning
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is to
set out the UK’s energy security plans during a visit to north-east Scotland.
Sunak is expected to announce that the government will provide millions of
pounds of funding for a carbon capture project in Aberdeenshire during his
trip.
If given the go-ahead, the Acorn
Project in St Fergus would be Scotland's first carbon capture and storage
facility. The scheme would see harmful greenhouse gas emissions piped under the
North Sea.
But critics say carbon capture is
a greenwashing tactic designed to keep the fossil fuel industry in business.
Sunak will be speaking to BBC
Radio‘s Good Morning Scotland programme shortly.
Stay with us and we’ll bring you
the latest from that interview and other updates.
Live Reporting
Edited by Jamie Whitehead
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
.Copyright: . PA MediaCopyright: PA Media North Sea Midstream PartnersCopyright: North Sea Midstream Partners
Sunak interview wrapped up
The short interview with Rishi Sunak comes to an end - and the PM says he will come back on programme at some point.
We'll hit net zero in a pragmatic way - Sunak
Sunak is asked if the UK is meeting its climate change targets, as it announces new fossil fuel licences.
He says the UK has met every single government target it has set itself.
The prime minister says the country will transition to net zero in a "proportionate and pragmatic way" that does not add costs to families' bills.
Finally, he says he is flying to Scotland this morning - "as he normally would".
But as the interview gets heated, he says it's the wrong approach just to ban things, and to suggest no-one should ever fly or go on holoiday.
BreakingWe'll still need oil and gas even in net zero - Sunak
Sunak is asked about the issuing of at least 100 new North Sea oil and gas drilling licences - and he's asked how that will help get to net zero.
Sunak says that when the UK reaches net zero in 2050, a quarter of our energy needs will still come from oil and gas.
He says by not relying on foreign dictators for energy, it's better for the environment .
Carbon capture will help transition to net zero -Sunak
On carbon capture, Sunak says funding will be available for firms with a "sound business case".
He describes it as "great and exciting news" - and says it will help the transition to net zero.
BreakingWe're securing the UK's energy security - Sunak
Rishi Sunak begins by explaining why this morning's interview is only five minutes long - he's travelling to Scotland as we speak, he says.
Sunak is asked if he's announced this funding because he's targeting north-east Scotland in the next election?
Sunak says it's about strengthening the whole of the UK's energy security, amid the "impact of Putin's war".
Investing in the North Sea is an important way to guard against that, he says.
Rishi Sunak on Good Morning Scotland
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is live on BBC's Good Morning Scotland to discuss government’s green energy plan.
You can listen to his interview by clicking play at the top of this page.
Stay with us as we bring you what he says.
BreakingFunding secured for Scottish carbon capture
We're just hearing now Downing Street has confirmed millions of pounds of funding for a carbon capture and storage scheme - the first of its kind in Scotland.
The Acorn Project at St Fergus, Aberdeenshire, would take greenhouse gas emissions and store them under the North Sea.
There will be a separate project in the Humber.
New North Sea oil and gas licences will also be issued.
What is carbon capture?
Burning fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal to generate electricity emit carbon dioxide (CO2), which is the main driver of climate change.
The carbon capture process stops most of the CO2 produced from being released, and either re-uses it or stores it underground.
Although seen by some as a crucial tool to tackling global warming, some environmentalists view it as a distraction from the urgent need to cut emissions.
Others view it as a greenwashing tactic designed to keep the fossil fuel industry in business.
Tory tensions over green policies
Today’s developments come amid tensions within the Conservative Party over its green policies, as questions are raised about the government’s ability to meet its net zero target by 2050.
Climate advisers have warned that without much faster action the UK risks falling behind in its efforts to reach net zero, which means no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
Sunak has said he is committed to meeting the target in a “pragmatic and proportionate way” but without “unnecessarily adding costs and burdens to families”.
The prime minister faces calls from within his party to change the deadline for the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesels cars - although he said over the weekend he was not planning to do so.
There has also been debate over the expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez), which was widely seen as helping the Tories seal a narrow victory in the Uxbridge by-election.
Since that result, Sunak has pursued a strong “pro-motorist” message, including over the weekend saying he would review low-traffic neighbourhoods – which aim to reduce traffic and emissions in certain areas - in England.
What is the Acorn Project?
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce millions of pounds of investment for the Acorn Project, a carbon capture development in Scotland, this morning.
But what is it?
The Acorn Project, located at the St Fergus gas terminal close to Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, has been under development in various forms for more than a decade.
It is a joint venture between Shell UK and three other companies.
The developers of the project had hoped to be one of the first projects of its kind to receive government backing in 2021, but it lost out to two projects in the north of England around the Humber and Mersey.
It had been described as “shovel ready” but was instead placed on a reserve list.
Good morning
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is to set out the UK’s energy security plans during a visit to north-east Scotland. Sunak is expected to announce that the government will provide millions of pounds of funding for a carbon capture project in Aberdeenshire during his trip.
If given the go-ahead, the Acorn Project in St Fergus would be Scotland's first carbon capture and storage facility. The scheme would see harmful greenhouse gas emissions piped under the North Sea.
But critics say carbon capture is a greenwashing tactic designed to keep the fossil fuel industry in business.
Sunak will be speaking to BBC Radio‘s Good Morning Scotland programme shortly.
Stay with us and we’ll bring you the latest from that interview and other updates.