Sunak is asked if the UK is meeting its climate change targets, as it announces new fossil fuel licences.

He says the UK has met every single government target it has set itself.

The prime minister says the country will transition to net zero in a "proportionate and pragmatic way" that does not add costs to families' bills.

Finally, he says he is flying to Scotland this morning - "as he normally would".

But as the interview gets heated, he says it's the wrong approach just to ban things, and to suggest no-one should ever fly or go on holoiday.